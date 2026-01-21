Lily Allen leads BRITs 2026 nominations - see full list

The biggest night in British music is just over five weeks away, and before the show heads to Manchester for the first time in its history, the votes are in and the nominations have been announced.
Plenty of this year's heavy hitters appeared on the list, with some surprise appearances and well-deserved listings in the Breakthrough Artist of the Year category. During the launch event for those in the running for a BRIT award, which was attended by HELLO! at Outernet London, it was also revealed that nominee Olivia Dean would perform at the ceremony.
Taking over the northern city's Co-op Live arena on Saturday 28 February, here is the official nominations list for the award show that launched the careers of some of the UK's brightest stars…
BRIT Awards 2026 - nominations
Artist of the Year
- Dave
- Fred Again..
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Pink Pantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self Esteem
Group of the Year
- The Last Dinner Party
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
- Barry Can't Swim
- EsDee Kid
- Jim Legxacy
- Lola Young
- Skye Newman
Song of the Year with Mastercard
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings
- Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)
- Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
- Ed Sheeran - Azizam
- Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
- Lewis Capaldi - Survive
- Lola Young - Messy
- Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
- Olivia Dean - Man I Need
- Raye - Where Is My Husband!
- Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
- Skye Newman - Family Matters
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen - West End Girl
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Sam Fender - People Watching
- Wolf Alice - The Clearing
International Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- Rosalia
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler The Creator
International Song of the Year
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
- Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Gracie Abrams - That's So True
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Sombr - Undressed
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
International Group of the Year
- Geese
- Haim
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
- Tame Impala
- Turnstile
Alternative/Rock Act
- Blood Orange
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Pop Act
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
R&B Act
- Jim Legxacy
- Kwn
- Mabel
- Sasha Keable
- Sault
Dance Act
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
- FKA twigs
- Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
- PinkPantheress
- Sammy Virji
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
Critics' Choice
- Jacob Alon (winner)
- Rose Gray
- Sienna Spiro