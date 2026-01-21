Lily Allen leads BRITs 2026 nominations - see full list

The biggest night in British music is just over five weeks away, and before the show heads to Manchester for the first time in its history, the votes are in and the nominations have been announced.

Plenty of this year's heavy hitters appeared on the list, with some surprise appearances and well-deserved listings in the Breakthrough Artist of the Year category. During the launch event for those in the running for a BRIT award, which was attended by HELLO! at Outernet London, it was also revealed that nominee Olivia Dean would perform at the ceremony.

Taking over the northern city's Co-op Live arena on Saturday 28 February, here is the official nominations list for the award show that launched the careers of some of the UK's brightest stars…

BRIT Awards 2026 - nominations

Artist of the Year

Dave

Fred Again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Pink Pantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the Year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Barry Can't Swim

EsDee Kid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings

Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In

Skye Newman - Family Matters

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

International Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalia

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler The Creator

International Song of the Year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sombr - Undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

International Group of the Year

Geese

Haim

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami

Tame Impala

Turnstile

Alternative/Rock Act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Pop Act

JADE

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Sault

Dance Act

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Critics' Choice