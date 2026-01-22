Why did Brooklyn Beckham Peltz release his statement now?

Brooklyn Beckham Peltz took to social media with a shock statement on Monday, but why has it been released now? See details.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz smiling© AFP via Getty Images
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
Brooklyn Beckham finally shared his perspective on the ongoing feud with his family after almost one year of obvious distancing from the A-list clan. But why did he release his bombshell statement on Monday?

The eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's four children, Brooklyn, 26, was the first to experience a childhood punctuated by extreme media intrusion, as well as being an active part of keeping "brand Beckham" alive.

In his recent statement, Brooklyn revealed that things finally reached boiling point over a series of incidents with his wife Nicola Peltz. Among the claims are that his mother pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour", that the former Spice Girl, proceeded to "dance inappropriately" in a dance which was supposed to be his first dance with the Bates Motel actress, as well as alleging his parents "place countless lies in the media" to maintain their reputation.

Brooklyn Beckham in a suit standing with Victoria and David Beckham© WireImage
Brooklyn posted a series of allegations about his parents

He wrote: "I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Why now?

But why did the entrepreneur choose when he did to share his thoughts? While we may never know Brooklyn's true intentions as to the time and the place, the timing couldn't have been more perfect.

The post dropped in the UK at 7 pm, and LA, which is eight hours behind, at 7 am, meaning it reached both territories on the same day, maximising its reach.

Brooklyn and Nicola cuddling on sofa in grey jogger sets© Instagram
Brooklyn posted the statement on Monday

By releasing the statement when he did, it meant that US news outlets would pick up the post early, while it would still be in time for the UK evening news sweep.

The post also came within the same 24 hours that Cruz Beckham shared the details of his upcoming gig.

What else was happening?

Brooklyn's statement came hours after the Mail released a piece claiming that Brooklyn wanted reconciliation with his parents, and that the Peltz family had parted ways with crisis PR expert Matthew Hiltzik, who was the former PR for Harvey Weinstein, Johnny Depp and Sacha Baron Cohen.

I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. 

I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. 

For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out. 

My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours. 

The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment. 

My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. 

Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all. 

My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused. 

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. 

My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.

