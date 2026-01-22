Brooklyn Beckham's famous exes who were 'repeatedly invited' back into his life by his parents

Brooklyn Beckham has accused his mum of trying to bring ex-girlfriends back into his life against his wishes. The eldest son of David and Victoria claimed his parents had tried to "ruin" his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz.

In a series of posts on Instagram on Monday, the 26-year-old - who walked down the aisle with the actress, 31, in 2022 - confirmed rumours of a Beckham family feud. One of the accusations he made was that David, 50, and Victoria, 51, had tried to sabotage his relationship.

Calling out his mum Victoria in particular, he wrote that she had "repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable". He added that his wife had been "consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one".

While Brooklyn didn’t state who the ex-girlfriends were in his explosive statement, which has triggered much public discussion, he has been linked to a number of high-profile women over the years. We take a look at some of his most notable romances before he met his now-wife at a 2019 Halloween party…

© Getty Images for Vogue David and Victoria's eldest son married Nicola in 2022

Kim Turnbull

According to The Sun, there have been reports that Brooklyn dated Kim, 24, while they were in their teens. She is now the girlfriend of his younger brother Romeo, 23, and her presence at David's 50th last year was alleged to be one of the reasons Brooklyn and Nicola skipped the event.

© Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Romeo and Kim have been dating since November 2024

However, the claims prompted the model and DJ to emphatically state on Instagram that they had never dated and merely had a "school friendship at age 16". She insisted: "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question."

Chloë Grace Moretz

Brooklyn dated Chloe, 28, on and off for four years after they met at a spin class in 2014 when he was 15. They made their first red carpet appearance at the Teen Choice Awards and were regularly pictured in public together thereafter. However, he endured a tumultuous relationship with the actress during that time

© Penske Media via Getty Images Chloe and Brooklyn dated on and off for four years (pictured in 2017)

Chloe made light of the turbulence in an interview with US Weekly. “I think we chose each other,” she said. “It’s been years now off and on...you come back and it’s like there’s been no time spent away from each other at all.” In September, she married the model and photographer Kate Harrison.

Sonia Ben Ammar

Brooklyn was linked to Sonia for five months from October 2015, amidst one of his break from Chloe. However, the then-teenager had first met the French-Tunisian actress a year prior to that.

© WireImage Sonia was reportedly enjoyed a five-month romance romance with him

They were spotted together numerous times during their time dating, and seemed to part on amicable terms. Indeed, they were pictured again together in Paris with his mum Victoria in 2017.

Madison Beer

During a break in his relationship with Chloe in 2017, Brooklyn was linked to Madison when they were both just 18. The singer confirmed their romance in an interview with AOL's Build Series, saying "we are definitely crushing on each other" and that they had gone on some "dates".

© Getty Brooklyn was briefly linked to Madison in 2017 (pictured in 2021)

However, just a few weeks later, Madison told People that things were already over between the pair, explaining that she couldn’t "do long distance" after he moved from LA to New York. Brooklyn went on to get back together with Chloe for another year.

Lottie Moss

Brooklyn is believed to have dated Lottie, the younger half-sister of Kate Moss, after his split from Chloe in 2018. According to The Sun, they had a "secret fling" after moving in the same London social circles.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Ge He is believed to have had a "fling" with Lottie in 2018 (pictured in 2025)

His parents were said to be concerned at the time that he was becoming "the new Calum Best" - in reference to the 'ladies man' son of footballer George Best. However, by the following year he had met his now-wife Nicola.

Hana Cross

According to The Sun, Brooklyn dated Hana for nine months from November 2018. He was pictured out and about with the model numerous times, including at Wimbledon and Cannes Film Festival.

© Gareth Cattermole Brooklyn was with Hana for around nine months

The couple parted ways in August 2019, just months before he met future wife Nicola. Last month, it was reported that Hana, 28, is now dating Sophie Turner's ex-boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, 31.