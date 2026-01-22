Jada and Will Smith reunite in support of son Jaden in new photos featuring daughter Willow

Jada and Will Smith have stepped out in support of their son Jaden Smith.

Earlier this week, the former child actor debuted his first collection as Christian Louboutin's first Men's Creative Director, a role he was appointed to last year.

And for the special day, the "I'm Ready" singer had the support of his entire family, including both his parents, who married in 1997 but are reportedly (amicably) separated, and his younger sister Willow.

After the big debut, both Jada and Will took to Instagram and shared family photos of the launch event, with the former first sharing snaps of her with Will and their daughter.

She next highlighted her edgy, all-black outfit comprised of a black blouse, leather pants, and an extra-large black fur coat, followed by a glimpse into the after party and of the collection itself.

Fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with Toni Braxton writing: "Love y'all!" as others followed suit with: "THE Smiths. Also, congratulations to Jaden. That show collection is fire," and: "You guys look so beautiful Jada," as well as: "Family came with the fire! Congrats Jaden!"

© Getty Images Jaden is also an ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Will also took to Instagram in support of Jaden, sharing a video of himself wearing one of his shoe designs, as well as a family photo featuring Christian Louboutin himself.

"Congrats J Diggy!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "Your debut collection with @christianlouboutin is INSANE!!! Your vision, your creativity, your complete & total commitment to unapologetically BEING YOU @c.syresmith brings tears to my eyes. I Love You! I am sooooooo proud."

Louboutin's statement last year announcing Jaden's new role read: "Christian Louboutin and Jaden Smith met in 2019 — an encounter that sparked a genuine dialogue built on mutual admiration for each other's vision and individuality. Their conversations left a lasting impression on Christian Louboutin, who was deeply inspired by Jaden Smith's inventive spirit, his respect for the Maison, his thoughtful awareness of the world, and his commitment to shaping a more conscious future."

© FilmMagic The father-son duo at the 2022 Oscars

"When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison, his world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable. I felt that with his creative direction our men's collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way. He feels like the perfect addition to our creative team and I am truly looking forward to having fun working with him on our men's collections," Mr. Louboutin himself gushed.

© Getty Images The Smith-Pinkett family, including Will's firstborn Trey, in 2024

In addition to his work in the fashion industry, in recent years, Jaden has also primarily focused on making music, his most recent release being the single "Roses" from June 2024. As for his personal life, he was most recently dating influencer Sab Zada, but the two appeared to be broken up as of August 2024.