Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith spark reaction as they come together for cheeky family photo with 3 kids

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith may have had their ups and downs through the years, but they will always put family first.

Though last year the former Red Table Talk host shocked many when she revealed she and the Bad Boys actor had in fact been living separate lives for years — even through his headline-making Oscars slap moment — they have nonetheless remained married, and continued to make appearances together and in support of each other.

It was no different this recent Father's Day, for which they came together along with their kids Trey, 31, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, to celebrate.

On Sunday, Jada took to Instagram to pay tribute to Will, sharing a touching message along with a cheeky photo featuring her, the three kids, and Will's ex-wife Sheree Zampino, with whom he shares Trey, and the whole family remains close to.

In the family pic, the Oscar winner appears sporting an Adidas tracksuit, seemingly fast asleep on a beach lounger. Meanwhile, Jada and Sheree are pointing at him, while the kids pose with smiles and goofy gestures.

"Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father's Day… you deserve the rest," Jada wrote in her caption.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the sweet tribute, with Willow leaving behind a string of heart-eyes and heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "One thing about Jada & Sheree they gonna stick together," and: "Happy Father's Day Will! You deserve rest after the 1 Billion Box office earnings for Bad Boys!! Congratulations!!!" as well as: "He deserves that nap. Happy Father's Day to our Fresh Prince."

Will himself — who was largely estranged from his father Willard Carroll Smith Sr. until his death in 2016 — honored Father's Day by sharing a still from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was loosely autobiographical at times, of himself in an embrace with his on-screen dad and off-screen father figure James Avery, who passed away in 2013.

"To all the father figures, thank you too," he wrote. It's a famously emotional scene in which Will has a tearful monologue about having an absent father, and shouts: "How come he don't want me, man?" before the hug.

It was back in October that Jada made the bombshell revelation that she and Will had in fact been separated since 2016, however she maintained at the time they did not have any plans to divorce.

"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she reflected during a conversation on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb.

Still, she maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."