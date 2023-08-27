Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith pose with all three children in breathtaking beach photo

Jada Pinkett-Smith is using the last weeks of warm summer weather to soak up the sun with her family with Will Smith by her side.

The Smith-Pinkett family gathered for a stunning, sun-filled photo from their day at the beach over the weekend, during which Jada had reason to celebrate too.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997, and together they share kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, plus Jada is a stepmom to Will's son Trey, 30, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

The Red Table Talk host took to Instagram Sunday to share with fans a slew of family portraits from what appears to be their family home in Malibu, California.

In the first photo, the family-of-five is posing on the balcony overlooking the ocean, and they're all squinting their eyes at the sun.

They then got candid in two subsequent photos, with siblings Jaden and Willow putting up peace signs as everyone else smiled ear-to-ear.

"A heart filling Saturday night with the fam," Jada wrote in the caption, and a string of comments from her celebrity friends full of heart emojis quickly filled up the comments section.

She also noted: "AND… I got to celebrate the fact that I finished recording my audiobook of Worthy that afternoon with the fam as well," concluding with: "Joy is all too real."

Worthy is Jada's forthcoming memoir, which arrives in bookstores on October 23. Earlier this summer, she opened up to People about what fans can expect from the book, which she described as: "An adventure, a search for love and self-worth."

"It was like divine advice," she recalled of her decision to write the memoir, adding: "It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through. And doing it with grace and love. For myself and for others."

Though she said she began writing nearly two years ago, before her marriage to Will fell under intense scrutiny – marred with affair rumors – and before his infamous Oscars incident in 2022, she understands why the public perception on her isn't always accurate.

"I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself," she said.

Jada promised: "In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright."

Furthermore, she promised "everything" will be included in the memoir, and she maintained: "It all gets answered in the book."

