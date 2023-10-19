Will Smith leaves wife Jada Pinkett-Smith shocked as kids Willow, Jaden and Trey join them for surprise joint appearance

While Jada Pinkett-Smith has embarked on a headline-making press tour for her new memoir Worthy, and has dropped plenty of bombshells along the way, but now her husband Will Smith is taking up some of the spotlight too.

Earlier this week, the former Red Table Talk host made the stunning revelation that she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum had been separated and leading separate lives since 2016.

However, in the time they've been separated, the two have made plenty of public appearances together, and on Wednesday, the two made their first public appearance since news of their marriage woes.

Jada was in Baltimore Wednesday evening for her latest book tour stop, when none other than Will surprised her and fans by coming up on stage at the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Jada was stunned to see Will, who took to the microphone to share his love for his wife.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," he first explained.

He went on: "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful.' It was brutal and beautiful at the same time."

The two were then later joined by their kids, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, Will's son Trey, 30, who he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, plus Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, who was celebrating her 70th birthday, was also in attendance.

According to the Baltimore Banner, Will also declared during his toast: "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life," adding: "I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."

He noted that his dreams have been "largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices," and went on: "There is not one thing left that I desire in this world – all of the awards, all of the money, the family – everything I've ever dreamed."

Though Jada's revelation that she and Will were separated came as a surprise to many given their frequent public appearances together in the past several years, she shared during an interview with Hoda kotb of the Today Show that: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

In a separate interview with People, she also shared: "We’re still figuring it out," adding: "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together."

Jada declared: "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

