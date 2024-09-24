Meet Will Smith's 3 famous children: Trey, Jaden and Willow

Will Smith has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his life, but no matter what, he will always put family, especially his kids, first.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum first became a dad when he was 24 years old in 1992, when he welcomed his son Trey, 31, with his first wife Sheree Zampino, who he married that year.

Six years later, he became a dad again when he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed their first child together, Jaden, in 1998, followed by his younger sister Willow in 2000.

Though the family itself has gone through their fair share of ups and downs, even after the former Red Table Talk host revealed that she and the Oscar-winning actor were living separate lives, from both family celebrations to red carpet events, they have continued to be supportive of each other.

Below, get to know the three Smith kids, and how they have followed in their parents' footsteps.

Trey, 31

Trey was born Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III on November 11, 1992 in Los Angeles. Three years later, Will and Sheree, who is still close friends with the whole family, divorced, and an estrangement between her and their son ensued.

Though Will has admitted that the estrangement led to him being absent from Trey's life for some of his childhood years, they eventually repaired their relationship, and have a tight-knit father-son bond today.

Trey made his on-screen debut in his dad's 1998 music video for his cover of Bill Withers' "Just the Two of Us," and later also had appearances on the sitcom All of Us and on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Today, he has followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in music, specifically DJing, and is also known to post his video gaming Twitch videos on his Instagram.

Jaden, 26

Will and Jada tied the knot on December 31, 1997, and on July 8, 1998, they welcomed their first child together, Jaden.

Like his older brother, he also made his on-screen debut at an early age with an appearance in All of Us, followed by several co-starring moments with his dad.

In 2006, he starred alongside his dad in The Pursuit of Happiness, and in 2010, he starred alongside Jackie Chan in a remake of The Karate Kid. That year, he was also part of one of the biggest songs of the era, Justin Bieber's "Never Say Never," and the two have remained close friends and frequent stage mates.

In recent years, he has primarily focused on making music, his most recent release being the single "Roses" from June 2024. As for his personal life, he was most recently dating influencer Sab Zada, but the two appeared to be broken up as of August 2024.

Willow, 23

The youngest Smith, Willow, was born on October 31, 2000 in Los Angeles, and has carved a similar path to that of her older brothers' and famous dad.

She made her first big on-screen appearance in her dad's 2007 film I Am Legend, however her biggest moment in the spotlight came when she was only nine years old, thanks to her debut song "Whip My Hair," an instantly viral hit that came out in 2010.

Willow has continued making music ever since, and most recently released her album empathogen in the summer of 2024, and performed many of its songs as the opening act for the Childish Gambino tour.

As for her personal life, she keeps details largely out of the public eye, however she has previously shared that she considers herself to be polyamorous.