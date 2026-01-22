GMA's Robin Roberts reveals how she really feels about the intense 'pressures' of her role

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts provided her followers with her transparent take on how she handles the demanding "pressures" of her role.

The journalist took to Instagram for her usual "morning message" during which she revealed how she views the intensity that comes with her career.

She read her written note out loud on her social media and stated: "Sometimes we think we'll get to a perfect place where there's no more pressure. We're looking for a season where everything falls into place, but the truth is, there is something called healthy pressure." Check out the video below.

The TV star further expressed that immense growth comes during challenging times.

Robin continued: "If we were comfortable all the time, you probably wouldn't reach your potential because if you didn't face opposition, and things you don't understand, that are not changing, you would never develop endurance, trust, and character."

The reporter emphasized how vital that pressure is to getting us to places in our life that we could have only dreamed of.

© Getty Images Robin got candid about her role

She added: "That pressure my friends, it's getting you prepared. Now at times, the almighty will allow pressure-filled situations where you don't know how things are gonna work out. That's not to make your life miserable. That's when you have to know that that pressure is where you can learn to stretch your faith. To pray bold prayers and to believe [in] what looks impossible. That pressure is causing you to get stronger."

The journalist remained grateful for obstacles inspiring her to reach her full potential. Robin concluded: "Thank you for the gift of healthy pressure, that tests and challenges us. Thank you for preparing us and making us stronger. We declare that we will count it all [as] joy and embrace it, knowing it is serving a purpose. Have yourself a blessed day and be a blessing."

© ABC She uses "healthy pressure" to her advantage

She then turned the cameras over to her Glam Fam to hear what they're grateful for during "thankful Thursday." Robin's followers felt motivated by her important message and they flocked to the comments to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: "It's been a tough week, but I plowed through the healthy pressure! Your message & prayer. Have a blessed day ladies."

A second follower added: "Good Morning…Healthy Pressure will push you into purpose. This will allow you to understand that it's important to keep yourself healthy, hydrated and focused."

© GC Images Robin is motivated by the pressure

Another fan continued: "I feel like I am in the pressure cooker with the top toggling to burst! Praying bold prayers and believing in the midst. Thank you, Robin and the team. Be well, stay safe...and warm!"

Robin got her start covering sports part-time for $5.50 an hour for a local news station. She then became the anchor for ESPN's SportsCenter show airing at 2:30am. Soon after, she was promoted to the primetime slot and made history as the first black woman to anchor the show.

She then began as a contributor for GMA in 1995. In 2005, she was promoted to the full-time co-anchor position.