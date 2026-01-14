Inside GMA star Lori Bergamotto's life away from morning show — including her husband and 3 kids

Good Morning America's lifestyle contributor, Lori Bergamotto, has a very full life. The 47-year-old fashion expert has appeared on the morning show since 2016, presenting fashion trends and updates on the newest products to make your life easier.

In 2022, her segment The Right Stuff premiered. On it, Lori showcases and explains curated product picks — from tech gadgets to fashion, home items, dorm-room essentials, fitness gear, and more. Her advice sets her apart because she's a busy Manhattan mom, putting products through the stress test of her own daily life before recommending them to millions of viewers.

And off screen, Lori is kept busy with her husband of nearly 15 years and her three children. Here's everything HELLO! knows about the lifestyle contributor, her husband Nicholas Barnhorst, and her children – Gemma, Stella, and Leo.

© Instagram Lori grew up and went to college in New Jersey Lori is a New Jersey girl, growing up in the Central Jersey town of Holmdel with her sister Christen DeSimone. She attended Rutgers University, which is located in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Lori graduated with her degree in English literature and later went on to get her masters in education in secondary English education.

© Getty Images A career in fashion After graduating from college, Lori started her career in journalism and fashion media. She first started as an intern at Glamour and eventually became a beauty and style editor at other publications. Lori wrote for several other outlets before working as Style Director at Good Housekeeping from 2014 to 2022. There, Lori first began her foray into broadcast journalism. She represented the magazine on national television, including GMA, TODAY, The View, and Live! With Kelly & Ryan.

© Instagram Lori married her husband in 2010 Lori and Nick married on October 10, 2010. A day before their 10th anniversary, Lori shared a memory from their wedding to Instagram. She wrote: "Tomorrow, (on our actual 10-year wedding anniversary 10-10-10), I'll do the obligatory semi-gushy post about loving @nickbarnhorst. Lori continued: "But tonight, I'd like to relish the almost decades-old memory of this hilarious picture from the after-party that same night. It's me, at a karaoke bar, post-wedding, being serenaded by a group of US Marine Officers (whom none of us knew) to the tune of 'You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'. Very unexpected. Very enjoyable." She did celebrate their anniversary the next day, writing: "Sometimes, marriage is the easiest thing in the world. And sometimes it’s definitely not."

© Instagram Lori and Nick's three kids The couple welcomed their first child, Gemma, in February 2012. Lori shared in July of last year that the now 13-year-old performed in a school musical. Their family grew in April 2014 when Lori gave birth to her son Leo. Like his parents, Leo is a huge Buffalo Bills fan. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lori gave birth to her third child, Stella. The five-year-old adores Wicked and even dressed up as Elphaba for Halloween in 2024. Lori and Nick raise their three kids in Manhattan. The couple often shares the realities of urban parenting, from navigating subways with strollers to finding enough storage for three kids in an apartment.