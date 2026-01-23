Days of Our Lives star Charlotte Ross, 58, steals the show in latest red carpet outing

Former Days of Our Lives star Charlotte Ross quietly stole the show on the red carpet this week, stepping out just days after celebrating her 58th birthday – and looking every bit the Hollywood veteran who knows exactly how to make an entrance.

Charlotte attended the launch event for Marvel Television's Wonder Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday January 22, 2026, joining a star-studded guest list that included Sir Ben Kingsley and Succession favourite Arian Moayed. While the night celebrated Marvel’s latest small-screen offering, it was Charlotte who caught attention with her elegant, understated glamour.

© WireImage Charlotte stars in Marvel Television's "Wonder Man"

The actress opted for a fitted olive-green midi dress with a softly draped neckline and subtle ruching through the waist – a silhouette that felt timeless rather than trend-driven. The cap-sleeve design highlighted her shoulders, while the knee-length hem kept the look polished and refined.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Charlotte at the launch event at TCL Chinese Theatre

The Emmy-nominated star paired the dress with neutral-toned heels and minimal jewellery, wearing her long, honey-blonde hair in soft waves. It was classic red-carpet dressing done right: confident, flattering and refreshingly unfussy. Wonder Man is set to stream on Disney+ with a release date of January 27, 2026, with Charlotte playing the role of Bridget in the series.

© CBS via Getty Images Charlotte with her co-stars in The Five Mrs Buchanans

The star is best known to soap fans for her breakout role as Eve Donovan on Days of Our Lives, a character she played on and off throughout the late '80s and early '90s. Her portrayal of the complicated, rebellious Eve quickly made her a fan favourite and cemented her status as one of daytime television’s most recognisable faces of the era.

She later transitioned seamlessly into primetime, with memorable roles in NYPD Blue, Glee and Arrow, where she played Moira Queen, the formidable matriarch of the Queen family.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Guest starring on Frasier

Beyond acting, Charlotte has long maintained a relatively low-profile personal life. She shares a son, Maxwell, with former partner Michael Goldman, and has often spoken about the importance of balancing motherhood with a demanding career. In recent years, she’s stepped back from the spotlight somewhat, making select appearances.

At 58, Charlotte isn’t reinventing herself – she’s simply showing that confidence, experience and great tailoring never go out of style.