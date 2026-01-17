Exclusive: Gerard Butler leads the guest list at Piper-Heidsieck's Australian Open soirée

The Australian Open is one of the world's biggest tennis championships, drawing the best players on the planet and transforming Melbourne into a global tennis hub every January. I was lucky enough to be invited inside the ultra-exclusive Piper-Heidsieck Dressing Room Soirée on Friday 16 January, a VIP moment within the brand's most premium On Court seats experience, capped at just 16 guests and including Hollywood star Gerard Butler, Neighbours actors Kate Connick and Tim Kano, along with Melbourne fashion insiders and tennis WAGs.

Think flowing Piper-Heidsieck champagne, beautifully balanced cocktails and an omakase sushi menu that disappeared as quickly as it arrived. Before heading courtside, guests were treated to a surprise cabaret performance in the Dressing Room, before moving out to watch the exhibition match between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Between sips and serves, I also had the chance to chat with a few familiar faces – the kind of night where sport, style and hospitality intersect, and Melbourne is very much on show.

Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel & Morgan Brown Hollywood star Gerard Butler was in town while filming his latest movie Empire City in Melbourne and attended alongside producer Alan Siegel and longtime partner Morgan Brown. Gerard leaned into relaxed European tailoring, wearing a softly structured linen jacket layered over an open-neck white shirt and loose-fit trousers, finished with clean white sneakers. Alan opted for a black leather jacket worn over a slate-blue polo and dark trousers while Morgan embraced understated, sun-soaked elegance in a cream pinstriped sleeveless vest and matching wide-leg trousers, accessorised with a woven hat and tan shoulder bag.

Mia Savio Mia Savio made a striking statement in a rich chocolate-brown, floor-length gown with sleek side cut-outs that highlighted the dress’s sculptural silhouette. The fiancée of Italian tennis star Matteo Arnaldi, she told me she was excited to watch him play later in the tournament – with Monday’s match against Andrey Rublev looming large. With a wedding in Italy planned for September, it's shaping up to be an amazing year on and off the court for the couple.

Kate Connick & Tim Kano Neighbours co-stars Kate Connick and Tim Kano arrived together, striking a beautifully coordinated balance between relaxed and refined. Kate – the daughter of music icon Harry Connick Jr. and model Jill Goodacre – opted for a sleeveless white midi dress with a softly gathered waist. She finished the look with delicate strappy heels and natural makeup, keeping things unfussy and modern. Tim complemented her perfectly in fluid black trousers, a white tank and an open lightweight shirt, his look leaning into understated tailoring with a relaxed edge – ideal for an evening that flowed from cabaret to courtside seating.

Rochelle Gregory & Phoebe Chakarian Fashion designer Rochelle Gregory and model Phoebe Chakarian leaned into the evening’s deep red palette with contrasting but complementary looks. Rochelle opted for a sheer, patterned blouse layered over black tailoring and knee-high boots, striking the perfect balance between edgy and elegant. Phoebe paired a structured crimson corset-style top with relaxed black trousers, finishing the look with soft waves.

Michelle Greene & Beau Greene Jaggad co-founder Michelle Greene kept things classic in tailored beige trousers paired with a Burberry check shirt, accessorised with a structured white handbag and gold jewellery – refined and timeless. Beside her, son Beau went relaxed and contemporary in a pale blue short-sleeve button-down and dark trousers, the look finishing clean and unfussy.

Tayla T Model Tayla T made a sleek statement in a floor-length ivory gown with dramatic low sides and a fluid, body-skimming silhouette. The minimalist cut highlighted clean lines and bare skin, giving the look a modern, fashion-forward edge. Finished with delicate white heels, her pared-back styling felt elegant and confident.



Brett Tucker Australian actor Brett Tucker cut a polished yet relaxed figure in a tailored denim shirt teamed with dark trousers, striking the perfect balance between casual and refined. The look felt deliberately understated – clean lines, no excess – allowing his natural confidence to do the talking.