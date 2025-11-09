10 stars you forgot were on Days of Our Lives: from Pamela Anderson to Pat Sajak

There is a select group of shows you watch and are inevitably exclaiming at the screen, "Oh look who it is!" or "I recognize them!" Those very shows are often a right of passage of sorts for actors trying to make it in Hollywood, like Law & Order or General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives is definitely among them. The soap opera, which follows the ups and downs of the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez and DiMera families, just rang in its milestone 60th anniversary, and throughout its whopping 15,000 episodes, it has featured some pretty big stars.

Scroll below to see just a few of the epic actors you may have forgotten featured on the show, which is currently airing its 61st season on NBC.

1/ 10 © Getty Images Christina Applegate The Dead to Me actress got her start in acting almost as early as it gets, when she was three months old and appeared on the show — in which her mom Nancy Priddy was on at the time — as a baby named Burt Grizell in 1972.



2/ 10 © Getty Images Jensen Ackles The Supernatural actor starred as Eric Brady from 1997 to 2000.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Kathie Lee Gifford The former LIVE with Regis and Kathie Lee host played Nurse Callihan for one episode in 1975.



4/ 10 © WireImage Kyle Richards The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star played Casey McGraw for three episodes in 2013.



5/ 10 © Getty Images LeAnn Rimes The 9-1-1: Nashville star starred as a character named Madison for one episode in 1995.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Lisa Rinna The fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star starred as Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995, and for several other episodes in later years.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Mila Kunis Before hitting That 70s Show fame, one of Mila's first acting gigs was as Hope in a 1994 episode, when she was around 11 years old.



8/ 10 © Getty Images Pamel Anderson The Baywatch alum appeared as Carly for an episode in 1992.



9/ 10 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty Pat Sajak Two years after starting his long hosting gig on Wheel of Fortune, Pat played Kevin Hathaway in 1983.

