10 stars you forgot were on Days of Our Lives: from Pamela Anderson to Pat Sajak
The beloved soap opera, which just rang in its milestone 60th anniversary, has hosted several recognizable faces across its 15,000 episodes

Split image of Pat Sajak and Pamela Anderson© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
There is a select group of shows you watch and are inevitably exclaiming at the screen, "Oh look who it is!" or "I recognize them!" Those very shows are often a right of passage of sorts for actors trying to make it in Hollywood, like Law & Order or General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives is definitely among them. The soap opera, which follows the ups and downs of the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez and DiMera families, just rang in its milestone 60th anniversary, and throughout its whopping 15,000 episodes, it has featured some pretty big stars.

Scroll below to see just a few of the epic actors you may have forgotten featured on the show, which is currently airing its 61st season on NBC.

Christina Applegate attends the Screening of the Made-for-TV Movie "Cracked Up" on May 18, 1987 at the WGA Theatre in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Christina Applegate

The Dead to Me actress got her start in acting almost as early as it gets, when she was three months old and appeared on the show — in which her mom Nancy Priddy was on at the time — as a baby named Burt Grizell in 1972.

Jensen Ackles as Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives, 1997© Getty Images

Jensen Ackles

The Supernatural actor starred as Eric Brady from 1997 to 2000.

Kathy Lee Gifford poses for a portrait in 1981 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Kathie Lee Gifford

The former LIVE with Regis and Kathie Lee host played Nurse Callihan for one episode in 1975.

Kyle Richards attends Turning Heads With Joico Hair Care At Colgate's Pre Golden Globe Beauty Bar at 901 Salon on January 12, 2013 in West Hollywood, California© WireImage

Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star played Casey McGraw for three episodes in 2013.

LeAnn Rimes in 1997© Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes

The 9-1-1: Nashville star starred as a character named Madison for one episode in 1995.

Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives, 1992© Getty Images

Lisa Rinna

The fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star starred as Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995, and for several other episodes in later years.

Mila Kunis sighted at the Fox All-Star TCA Press Tour - January 15, 1999© Getty Images

Mila Kunis

Before hitting That 70s Show fame, one of Mila's first acting gigs was as Hope in a 1994 episode, when she was around 11 years old.

Pamela Anderson poses August 25, 1992 on Malibu Beach, CA© Getty Images

Pamel Anderson

The Baywatch alum appeared as Carly for an episode in 1992.

Pat Sajak© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Pat Sajak

Two years after starting his long hosting gig on Wheel of Fortune, Pat played Kevin Hathaway in 1983.

Tara Reid© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Tara Reid

The American Pie star played a character named Ashley for five episodes in 1995.

