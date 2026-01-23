Emma Heming supports daughter Evelyn as she takes on new role amid dad Bruce Willis' health battle

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis' young daughters are growing up fast, with their youngest child, Evelyn, stepping into a new role as she enters her tween years.

Emma took to Instagram on Thursday amid a trip to Barnes and Noble to jokingly reveal that the 11-year-old would now be part of her social media team, following the release of her book, The Unexpected Journey. The book, which acts as a guide for caregivers to navigate a loved one's dementia diagnosis, was released two years after her husband Bruce was diagnosed in 2023.

© Instagram Social media star Emma looked stylish in a pair of baggy dark wash jeans with a collared white shirt and navy jumper over the top, and completed the look with white sneakers and a red cross-body bag. She wore her brunette hair down past her shoulders and donned aviator-style glasses for the outing. "Brought my social team to Barnes aka my 11-year-old Evelyn," she wrote on her Instagram stories, alongside a video that saw Emma walking down the elevator in Barnes and Noble. "Are you videoing yourself?" Emma asked her young daughter in the clip. "No, no, no, I'm really locked in!" Evelyn responded.

WATCH: Emma Heming's daughters look so grown up amid Bruce Willis's health battle

© Instagram Bookworm She also snapped a video of Evelyn perusing the children's books, with a particular interest in the Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan. While Evelyn's face was not visible, her short blonde hair identified her, as Emma captioned it: "Evelyn living that Percy Jackson life." Fans of the author rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "Evelyn did a great job filming," while another added: "What a lovely surprise!"

© Instagram Family heartbreak Evelyn and her 13-year-old sister Mabel, who are Bruce's youngest daughters, were in elementary school when they learned of their father's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Emma was given the difficult job of explaining the disease to her daughters, and to later break the news that he would be living separately from their family for his well-being. She recalled the painful moment in her book, writing: "'We've come to a point in Daddy's disease where the care he requires is changing. It has to be more tailored to his every need,' I told them." "Also, Daddy would want you to have playdates, sleepovers, and more freedom than you've been able to have here. That would make him so happy.'"