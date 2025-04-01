Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Willis' 'gorgeous' daughter Mabel is officially a teenager — see her photos through the years
Photo shared by Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis on Instagram for Father's Day 2023, where he is pictured with his daughter Mabel Ray© Instagram

The Die Hard actor's wife Emma Heming shared a heartwarming video montage in honor of the special day

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
And just like that, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis officially have a teenager in the house.

On Tuesday, April 1, the couple celebrated their firstborn daughter Mabel Ray's milestone 13th trip around the sun.

In addition to the birthday girl, the Die Hard actor and the MakeTime Wellness founder, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to daughter Evelyn Penn, ten, plus he shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel through the years

In honor of Mabel's special day, Emma took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video montage, which you can see above, of her now teenager through the years.

It started off with an adorable clip of Bruce — who has largely retreated from the spotlight amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) — doting over her when she was still a baby.

The video further included clips of Mabel through the years, including during vacations to New York City and Paris, a snap of her at her school play, and more candid clips giving a glimpse into her personality.

emma heming and bruce willis holding hands on red carpet© Getty Images
Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2007

Emma then wrote in her caption: "In the blink of an eye, she's thirteen — our bright, beautiful Mabel Ray," adding: "I'm grateful for the joy and color she brings to our world."

"She moves through life with kindness and heart, and we love her more than words can hold. Happy Birthday to our sweet girl!" she further gushed, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with birthday messages, though first Mabel's older half-sisters left sweet tributes themselves.

"Happy happy happy birthday to our mischievous, angelic, gorgeous, tender, hilarious, creative beyond measure Mabel Ray!" Scout wrote, as her younger sister Tallulah added: "I love our sweet mabes!!! Happy happy birthday to the best teenager in the world."

The girls were all smiles as they joined their mother © Instagram
The couple has two daughters

Others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday, Mabel!! I hope she has a wonderful day!" and: "Happy 13 Mabel!!!! Hope you have a teenage dream of a day!" as well as: "She's a beauty. Happy birthday."

See more photos of Mabel through the years below.

1/6

Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her husband Bruce Willis with their daughter Mabel Ray as a baby© Instagram

Bruce's fourth

Mabel Ray was born on April 1, 2012, three years after Emma and Bruce tied the knot.

2/6

Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her husband Bruce Willis with their daughter Mabel Ray as a baby© Instagram

Dad again

Bruce became a dad all over again at 57, 18 years after welcoming his previous, third child, Tallulah.

3/6

Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her and husband Bruce Willis' daughters Mabel and Evelyn as babies© Instagram

Sister sister

Mabel officially became a big sister when Emma and Bruce welcomed their second child, on May 5, 2014.

4/6

Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her and husband Bruce Willis' daughters Mabel and Evelyn as kids with a lemonade stand© Instagram

Little entrepreneurs

Mabel and Evelyn with their very own lemonade stand.

5/6

Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her and husband Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel © Instagram

Snow bunny

Though Mabel has been raised in Los Angeles, the Willis family also spends much of their time in Idaho, where they have owned property for several decades.

6/6

Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her and husband Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel © Instagram

All grown up

Mabel officially became a teenager on April 1, 2025.

