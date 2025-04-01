Bruce Willis' 'gorgeous' daughter Mabel is officially a teenager — see her photos through the years

And just like that, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis officially have a teenager in the house.

On Tuesday, April 1, the couple celebrated their firstborn daughter Mabel Ray's milestone 13th trip around the sun.

In addition to the birthday girl, the Die Hard actor and the MakeTime Wellness founder, who have been married since 2009, are also parents to daughter Evelyn Penn, ten, plus he shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

In honor of Mabel's special day, Emma took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video montage, which you can see above, of her now teenager through the years.

It started off with an adorable clip of Bruce — who has largely retreated from the spotlight amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) — doting over her when she was still a baby.

The video further included clips of Mabel through the years, including during vacations to New York City and Paris, a snap of her at her school play, and more candid clips giving a glimpse into her personality.

Emma then wrote in her caption: "In the blink of an eye, she's thirteen — our bright, beautiful Mabel Ray," adding: "I'm grateful for the joy and color she brings to our world."

"She moves through life with kindness and heart, and we love her more than words can hold. Happy Birthday to our sweet girl!" she further gushed, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with birthday messages, though first Mabel's older half-sisters left sweet tributes themselves.

"Happy happy happy birthday to our mischievous, angelic, gorgeous, tender, hilarious, creative beyond measure Mabel Ray!" Scout wrote, as her younger sister Tallulah added: "I love our sweet mabes!!! Happy happy birthday to the best teenager in the world."

Others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday, Mabel!! I hope she has a wonderful day!" and: "Happy 13 Mabel!!!! Hope you have a teenage dream of a day!" as well as: "She's a beauty. Happy birthday."

See more photos of Mabel through the years below.

