David Beckham shows support for Marc Anthony amid wedding dance controversy

Marc Anthony has found himself thrust into the spotlight this week, after he was dragged into the Beckham family feud when Brooklyn Beckham explained that the singer helped Victoria Beckham to "hijack" his wedding first dance with Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022.

According to various sources, including those who spoke to People and E! News, and DJ Fat Tony, who was present at the wedding, Marc Anthony told Brooklyn to put his hands on his mother's hips after calling Victoria to join her son on the stage in place of the bride.

© Johnny Louis Marc Anthony has been dragged into the Beckham family feud

However, the singer, who performed at the wedding as a gift to the couple because he is a friend of the family, has continued to post on social media for various reasons, predominantly to promote his upcoming Vegas... My Way! residency.

Despite the media scrutiny, it seems that the Beckham family are continuing to support him, as it can be seen that both David Beckham and his son, Romeo Beckham, have liked Marc's post in which he teases what's to come, captioned: "New vibes coming your way".

Marc Anthony and Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' move

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning on 23 January, DJ Fat Tony, who was one of the guests at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, confirmed the source claims, and those made by Brooklyn himself as a part of his lengthy bombshell statement, about the hijacking of the first dance.

He said: "There was no s*** dropping, no PVC catsuits or Spice Girl action. The word 'inappropriate', it was the timing. Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage, where everyone was expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance.

"Marc then asks the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage, and it's Victoria," the DJ continued. "Of course, at that point, Brooklyn is devastated. Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out."

He concluded: "They do this dance and Marc Anthony says, 'Put your hands on your mama's hips'. It was a Latin thing. They are a very dancy, close-knit family, they love to dance."

© WireImage Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

However, according to Tony, it was the brunch the day after the ceremony that proved to be the "most awkward part of it all", as "everything that had gone on during the wedding was discussed amongst the guests the next morning."