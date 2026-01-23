I interviewed Brooklyn Beckham - and his down-to-earth responses about 'best friend' Nicola Peltz surprised me

Flashback to a grey autumn day in London, and I was on my way to interview Brooklyn Beckham at Superdry's Oxford Street store. At the time – 2021 to be exact – a happily engaged Brooklyn had been appointed the brand's first sustainability ambassador, and the notion of a 'Beckham family feud' was unthinkable. When I met Brooklyn, who was then 22, I was struck by how kind and courteous he was in our interview, listening intently to my questions, and treating our meeting as more of a friendly chat than a promotional opportunity.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Brooklyn joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat in 2021

It had been over a year since he'd proposed to his fiancée, model and actress Nicola Peltz, and his face lit up every time we spoke of her. "I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now, and it's just really nice," he said, beaming from ear to ear. There was no sign of foreshadowing in his innocently made comment. This was simply a man who appeared deeply in love.

Like the rest of the world, the couple had been forced to put their wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic, but with the coronavirus crisis gradually easing off, they'd begun the process of planning their nuptials. "If Covid wasn't a thing, we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Brooklyn admitted.

Brooklyn described Nicola Peltz as his "best friend"

Already based in the US, Brooklyn had moved across the pond, isolating with Nicola in New York, before taking up residence in Beverly Hills. Asked if he and Nicola would fly back to London for Christmas that year, Brooklyn told HELLO!: "I am so busy with work right now, so it's kind of wherever work takes me. I think I'm going to be with my fiancée's family, so I'm very excited."

I had absolutely no doubt that Brooklyn was head-over-heels for Nicola, and during our interview, he also spoke with a lot of love and respect about his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. As we reflected on his biggest fashion influences, the budding chef said: "I have a few, obviously my mum and dad and also my fiancée.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The 26-year-old also spoke with love and admiration for his parents

"My mum's always been like: 'Oh, wear that or don't wear that', but I've always loved dressing myself. I've been through so many different and interesting styles. You know, I was into skinny jeans, and then I was into the skater look with the baggy bottoms and a baggy top."

After getting into the finer details of his work with Superdry and the importance of living an eco-conscious lifestyle, our chat eventually drew to a close, and I remember thinking that Brooklyn was one of the most down-to-earth celebrities I'd ever had the pleasure of interviewing – to this day, that remains the case. I only have lovely things to say about him. There was no sign of a rift between the Beckhams, just a sense that Brooklyn was happily embracing an exciting new chapter with the love of his life.

Brooklyn Beckham's recent statement

Brooklyn surprised the world this week when he released a statement about his family on Instagram. Taking to the platform on 19 January, the 26-year-old noted that he did not wish to "reconcile" with his family, and claimed that his parents, David and Victoria, had "controlled narratives in the press".

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sup Brooklyn released a statement this week, noting that he did not wish to "reconcile" with his parents

"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out," he wrote.

Speaking candidly, Brooklyn added that his parents had not been supportive of his relationship with Nicola, particularly in the run-up to their wedding in 2022. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," Brooklyn declared.

WATCH: Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's uncomfortable public moment with mum Victoria caught on camera

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Currently, Victoria and David have yet to publicly react to Brooklyn's statement, which you can read in full below.