Body language expert decodes 'uncomfortable' moment between Brooklyn Beckham's 'Queen bees' Victoria and Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement about his ongoing feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham and his siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, did more than just break the internet.

Days later, and as more truths are revealed, the fallout continues with old insiders spilling family secrets and those at the 26-year-old's infamous wedding to Nicola Peltz, 31, exposing what really happened during that first dance.

Amid the Beckhams' family drama, a very awkward moment between the matriarch and her daughter-in-law has resurfaced, showing signs of an early feud that dates back to a red carpet in 2023.

The family and their significant others turned up to support their dad, David, at the London premiere of his Netflix docu-series Beckham; however, it appeared tensions were already running high between the famous couple and their eldest son. We asked a body language expert to dissect the interaction and tell us what it all really means…

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's 'uncomfortable' public moment with mum Victoria caught on camera - watch

What happened on the red carpet in 2023?

Lining up for a photo op, the entire clan was dressed to the nines for the star-studded evening that included Romeo's ex-girlfriend and model Mia Regan and Brooklyn's wife of a year at the time, American actress Nicola.

Wrapping arms around each other as cameras flashed, the moment in question happened when Brooklyn tried to inch closer to his mother with his spouse on the other side of him.

Caught on video, Victoria seemingly turns her back on her son when he tries to catch her attention and remains stony-faced as she flashes her usual straight-faced expression at the paparazzi.

At the end of the line, Nicola reluctantly moves closer to her husband, but not without throwing what appears to be a few side-eyes at her mother-in-law. The billionaire heiress looked less than impressed while posing alongside her new family for the duration of the clip.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The frosty moment happened on the red carpet of the Beckham premiere

A body language expert weighs in

Clearly, something was amiss, but what does their behaviour tell us about the state of their relationship at that time? A renowned body language expert for more than 15 years, Judi James regularly appears on the likes of BBC News and ITV's This Morning to help analyse the inner psyche of celebrities through their various bodily movements.

She exclusively told HELLO!: "Victoria's poses are carefully crafted and, once she has struck them for the cameras, virtually immobile, so it was no surprise to see her making no apparent move to acknowledge or embrace Brooklyn and Nicola as they went to join the line-up.

"Her shoulders were tilted towards the heart of this family pose, which meant David and Harper, leaving Brooklyn to ease himself in behind her very sharply padded shoulder."

The expert moved on to share her thoughts about Brooklyn's actions: "Brooklyn's body language here suggests a policy of appeasement and an attempt to both coax and to please as he gets in between the two Queen Bees in his life.

© Judi James Judi James has been a celebrity body language expert for more than 15 years

"He leans in towards his mother, wearing the kind of performed, warm, social smile the family are know for on red carpets, and he even seems to hold one arm out towards Victoria, which she appears oblivious of."

She added: "His challenge appears to be to get a rather unhappy-looking Nicola into the line-up. As the photographers yell for them to move inward towards the middle, Nicola seems to have placed a spatial gap between herself and the others, meaning Brooklyn's other arm is placed around her waist to gently encourage her to stand closer."

Finally, she decoded Nicola's facial expressions: "There is what looks like a glance from Nicola to Victoria, but there are no signs of any response, and Nicola's unsmiling facial expression, with her chin raised and the barest, thin smile where just the upper lip is lifted, gives the impression she is uncomfortable here.

"Brooklyn appears keen to stay on-brand here, but he also looks aware and even wary of Nicola's apparent awkwardness."

The family break their social media silence

Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram Story, Brooklyn laid his cards bare and stated he had no intentions to reconcile with his family on Monday evening.

Since then, the rest of the Beckham clan have slowly been spotted in public, attending various events or posting to their social media accounts, brushing off the notice from their eldest brother and son.

Shortly after Brooklyn's Stories, Cruz, 20, proved it was business as usual for the budding musician as he posted snaps of himself working on his music in the studio ahead of his upcoming tour.

© Alamy Live News. David Beckham speaks in a podcast booth, at the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos

David showed his face in Davos on Tuesday for the World Economic Forum in his capacity as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, as well as a partner of Authentic Brands Group and co-owner of Inter Miami CF. He made no comments about his son's claims.

Victoria also returned to her posting schedule online as she uploaded vintage Spice Girl pictures in celebration of Emma Bunton's 50th birthday on Wednesday.