Nicola Peltz's plans for 8 children with Brooklyn Beckham - who wanted to become a father 'yesterday'

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn, are one of the most openly doting couples in the spotlight, known for their frequent public displays of affection.

The two always put on a united front, which has taken on a brand new meaning following Brooklyn's lengthy statement accusing his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of controlling him.

In fact, it seems like the entrepreneur has made it clear exactly what he would like in his relationship with Nicola in a 2022 interview with The Times.

© Getty Images for Revolve Brooklyn and Nicola inside a department store

After gushing about how much she adores Harper, Brooklyn's younger sister, and explaining how she "wanted a little sister so bad," the actress pivoted to her and Brooklyn's plans to have children of their own.

She told the publication: "He wants kids yesterday," adding that she wanted to wait "a couple of years". Nicola added: "We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, and I have seven."

When asked if she is seriously thinking about having eight children, the 31-year-old elaborated: "It's a lot, but… I don't know. We want to adopt some kids and have some of our own. That would be the dream."

The aspiration isn't that surprising, given that the pair both come from very large families, but a family-of-ten isn't an easy one to manage!

Nicola Peltz's family – including famous brother

We all know the Beckhams, but what about Nicola's billionaire family, the Peltzs? Her parents are Nelson, a businessman with a net worth of $1.6 billion USD, and Claudia, a former fashion model who keeps mostly out of the spotlight.

Staying out of the spotlight, Nicola's eldest brother, Matthew, is a businessman like his father, with a degree from Yale University, and works for his father's investment firm, Trian Fund Management. He is also the non-executive vice chairman of Wendy's.

© Getty Images for ENTER Works Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Will Peltz and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Cloud23 Launch Party

Will is the only one of Nicola's siblings who has followed in the same career path as her: he is a model and actor, starring in projects such as Unfriended, and Men, Women and Children. Her other older brother, Brad, 36, is a retired ice hockey player, who was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2009 and played for Yale University before founding his own healthcare tech company.

Brittany, Nicola's only sister, is also creative, having attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and later founding her own interior design studio, Sena Lifestyle Studio. Meanwhile, Zachary and Gregory, her younger twin brothers, are both ice hockey players. The two both attend the University of Miami Herbert Business School and keep a low profile.