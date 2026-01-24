Victoria and David Beckham reflect on 'great memories' with son Brooklyn amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham shared an explosive message at the start of the week addressing the reasons behind the ongoing feud within the Beckham family.

David and Victoria Beckham have mostly remained silent since the message was released, but on Saturday, they both commented on photographer Platon's post, as he spoke about his experiences with the Beckham family.

The photographer reflected on the time that he shot David while he was playing with Real Madrid, revealing that the footballer had brought Victoria and their three sons with him. At the time, Brooklyn was aged seven, Romeo was four and Cruz was still a baby; Harper hadn't been born at the time.

Platon wrote: "That day his family came to visit. Victoria arrived with Brooklyn, who was seven years old, Romeo, who was four and Cruz, who was just a baby. Brooklyn and Romeo charged into the studio wearing football kits, kicking balls, doing headers and other tricks.

"While Victoria was busy with the children, I started work with David. At one point, Brooklyn ran on set with his football under his arm and hugged his dad's right leg. Then, Romeo joined his older brother. Then, Victoria also appeared with baby Cruz in her arms.

"The whole family turned away from us for a private heartfelt group hug. It was a poignant thing to see—this spontaneous moment of affection happening on a giant photography set in front of 60 people."

© Instagram David and Victoria reflected on their happy memories of the shoot

David and Victoria were quick to comment on the post, with David saying: "Good memories," while Victoria added: "Brings back great memories!" alongside a heart emoji.

Elsewhere in his post, Platon explained how much their children meant to David and Victoria. "After the session, I approached Victoria and asked if we could recreate the family embrace I had seen from my perspective. She gently smiled and said, 'Thank you for not taking that picture earlier. Today, I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm here as a mother. I hope you don't mind if I respectfully pass.'

"I found Victoria's human response dignified and sincere. Then, sensing my slight disappointment Victoria said, 'But David will do a back shot.' So, I photographed David on his own facing away–a man stripped bare, no belt, no designer shirt, no fancy watch."

He added: "I'm normally drawn to eyes, but when we can't see the face we search for other clues that may reveal someone's humanity. In this picture, although David stands alone, we see the love of his children tattooed onto his back. Family is everything. David Beckham, I salute you."

Brooklyn's message

Starting his message against his family, Brooklyn said: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

He further alleged that his mother danced "inappropriately" with him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, "hijacking" his first dance, something that has been corroborated by DJ Fat Tony, who was a guest at the nuptials.