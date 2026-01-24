Brooklyn Beckham's former flame and classmate says the 'craziest thing about her private school' was Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement on Monday contained a series of allegations about his parents, from everything from his the couple encouraging him to "sign over the rights to his name" and his former Spice Girl mother "dancing inappropriately" on him at his wedding.

As fans of the famous family try to make sense of the information, on social media, videos of and about the A-list clan are going viral. One that recently sent TikTok into a spin was a clip from Brooklyn's alleged former flame, Joy Crookes.

As well as sparking relationship rumours back in 2017 when Joy and Brooklyn left his book launch party together, the pair also seemed to be classmates. When asked by interviewer Rob Colfer what the "craziest thing" about her private school was, singer-songwriter Joy replied: "Victoria Beckham."

She continued: "She told me she had my whole outfit, and I was like: 'This is my uniform.'" The alleged romance was short-lived, and the pair haven't been linked since.

Brooklyn's former flames

Part of the bombshell statement saw Brooklyn claim that his fashion designer mother "repeatedly invited women from [his] past" into their lives.

While none of Brooklyn's ex-girlfriends have confirmed that, Tallia Storm, who dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers, has spoken out.

The Jersey-born singer told The Mirror that Brooklyn's mother didn't "like" her. Speaking to the publication, she said: "My first thought was, good for him. People have all heard a million stories over the years, and I just think, God bless Brooklyn for just coming out and sticking up for himself. I think he's just had enough.

© GC Images Tallia and Brooklyn dated while they were teeangers

"I am 100% Team Brooklyn. I think what that boy has gone through over all these years, in that Beckham 'web', as I call it, is a lot. It's a lot on any person. So, good on him, saying, 'enough is enough'. This is him taking back his power."

Tallia recalled that once Victoria had stopped her and Brooklyn sitting together at a Global Gift Gala. She reflected: "I was meant to sit next to Brooklyn, we were all super excited – and then he messaged me on the night itself, when I was already inside, saying, 'my mum won't let me come, I'm sorry'. And that was that. Obviously, Victoria didn't like me or whatever."

She added: "I have never accepted a penny from anyone wanting to talk about Brooklyn. But at the end of the day, I think the light always shines through – and sometimes you've got to let life run its course."

She also praised Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship, saying: "I've never met her personally, but I do think Nicola is Brooklyn's soulmate. And I do think they're a little dream team. Good for him, for taking a stand. I'm proud of him. It takes a lot to come out and say what he says."

HELLO! has reached out to Tallia for further comment.