David Beckham checks in with his son after Brooklyn's shock statement: 'You ok?'

David Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday to check in with his son Romeo after a dramatic football match between Manchester United and Arsenal. David, a former winger for Manchester United, teased his 23-year-old son after a tense week that began with his eldest son Brooklyn's shocking statement claiming he did not want to reconcile with his parents.

Brooklyn's six-page statement weighed in on the rumoured feud between himself and his wife Nicola Peltz and his family, including his parents David and Victoria, and brothers Romeo and Cruz. Despite the reported strain in his relationship with his eldest son, David shared a lighter moment with his second-eldest son Romeo on Sunday.

David checks in with Romeo

Romeo, 23, followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in football, playing for Arsenal's youth academy in 2014 before later joining Inter Miami in 2022 and Brentford B in January 2023. However, he retired from professional football in September 2024, aged 22, to pursue a career in fashion and modelling.

Despite stepping away from the professional game, Romeo remains a loyal Arsenal fan, and David took the opportunity to have some fun after a dramatic match between Manchester United and Arsenal. The game saw United secure a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium – their first there since 2017.

David posted a throwback photo of himself celebrating a goal on the pitch in 1996, alongside red, white and black heart emojis and a caption that read: "You ok Romeo??"

The former England star followed up with a second throwback image of himself celebrating – again in a red Manchester United kit – with the words: "As the Boss would say 'squeaky bum time'. That gap is getting smaller."

In response, Romeo shared his own Instagram Story, this time posting a picture of the league table showing Arsenal four points ahead of Manchester United.

"Don't get too gassed. Mind the gap," he wrote.

Brooklyn's six-page statement

Romeo's brother Brooklyn shocked the internet on Monday 19 January when he took to Instagram to break his silence on the rumoured rift between himself and the rest of his family.

In the statement, Brooklyn said he felt he had "no choice but to speak for myself" after his parents continued to go to the press despite his efforts to remain private. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," Brooklyn wrote.

Throughout the statement, Brooklyn said "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships" had been a fixture of the life he was born into, and accused his parents of "endlessly" trying to ruin his relationship with his wife Nicola since before their 2022 wedding.

He also mentioned his siblings, Romeo and Cruz, writing: "Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer."