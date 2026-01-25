Romeo and Cruz Beckham enjoy Parisian double date amid family feud with their brother Brooklyn

Brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham are brushing off the family drama with a trip abroad. Just five days after their brother Brooklyn Beckham's explosive six-page post, in which he claimed his brothers had blocked him on social media last summer, amongst other bombshell claims about his parents, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, have hit pause for a double date in Paris.

The brothers were pictured out in the City of Love on Saturday night for a dinner date with their girlfriends. Romeo has been in Paris with his girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull, 24, since last week, ahead of his Paris Fashion Week runway appearance on Friday.

After enjoying a few days exploring the city together, the couple met up with Cruz and his girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 30, at Kaspia restaurant. Romeo was photographed in a double denim look while his younger brother kept it casual in an Adidas crewneck sweater and sneakers.

© Instagram/ @jackie.apostel Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham photographed at dinner by Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel

Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie, later documented the double date with a sweet picture taken of Romeo and Kim at the dinner table, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. Romeo, who shed his jacket for a white singlet beneath, gave his girlfriend, who was dressed in black with a slicked-back bun, a kiss on the cheek.

Jackie also shared a photo of her wearing a sleek green gown and a statement Chanel chain necklace to her Instagram grid, which Cruz gushed in the replies was "perfecto".

© WireImage Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel

What did Brooklyn say about his brothers?

Brooklyn mentioned both his brothers in his bombshell statement on 19 January. Brooklyn's statement took aim at his "controlling" parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and made claims about his family's treatment of his wife, Nicola Peltz, and their relationship.

"Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders," the 26-year-old claimed.

© AFP via Getty Images Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham in 2023

Speaking of his brothers, he added: "Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer."

Before Brooklyn's claim that his younger brothers had blocked him, Cruz alleged in December 2025 that he had been blocked by Brooklyn. Cruz spoke out at the time to address reports that their parents had unfollowed Brooklyn on social media, setting the record straight that Victoria and David "would never unfollow their son" and "woke up blocked…as did I."

Romeo's Paris Fashion appearance

© WWD via Getty Images Romeo Beckham on the runway at the Willy Chavarria Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show

Days after Brooklyn's bombshell statement dropped and captured the attention of the world, Romeo broke his cover with a cameo at Paris Fashion Week. The 23-year-old walked in American designer Willy Chavarria's Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show on 23 January, looking stylish in baggy jeans and a leather jacket.

Romeo's girlfriend and family all cheered him on with public messages of support. His mother, Victoria, gushed she was "proud" of her son, while his brother Cruz reposted a video of Romeo on the catwalk with the caption: "Ohhhhhh yeahhhhhh."

"Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji]," Romeo's little sister Harper, 14, congratulated him on her Instagram Stories on her private account.