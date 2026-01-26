Jennifer Aniston's beau Jim Curtis reveals how they really met: 'Took a long time'

The wait was worth it for Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis.

The couple first sparked romance rumors over the summer, after they were spotted vacationing together with friends in Mallorca.

The Friends alum and the Los Angeles-based hypnotist have since confirmed their relationship with a series of public and social media appearances together, and now the latter has given more insight than ever before into their romance.

© Instagram Jennifer and Jim have been dating for almost a year

On Monday, January 26, Jim, 50, appeared on the TODAY show, and host Craig Melvin couldn't help but ask just how he met the one and only Jennifer Aniston.

"We were just introduced by friends … That's it," Jim revealed, adding: "We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat."

"It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close," he then noted, after which Craig joked: "Which friend? Was it Joey? Was it Ross?" referring to some of the beloved characters of Jennifer's iconic sitcom Friends.

© Instagram Jim included a photo of Jennifer's dogs in a January 2026 photo dump

Then asked just how long the two have been going out together, Jim lastly shared: "A long time, months now. Almost close to a year."

Signs that Jennifer and Jim are dating date back to April of this year, when the latter commented a heart and bicep emoji on one of Jennifer's work-out videos.

Though the pair have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight save for occasional public support of each other, shortly after their romance was made public in July, Jim reflected on welcoming joy and love in his life in a newsletter sent to his subscribers.

© Getty Images The couple ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration in November

"When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis," he shared, adding: "I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, 'Oh!' That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic."

© Instagram Jennifer and Jim at his 50th birthday party

He noted that "the same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity," and emphasized: "The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here."

He then encouraged readers to join one of his coaching sessions. On his website, he offers a variety of courses and coaching groups with a focus on life improvement. One description reads: "Through subconscious rewiring, neurogenesis and nervous system healing, release fear, anxiety, and stuck patterns — so you can experience greater peace, deeper love, and a truer path to purpose, health, and wealth."