Jennifer Aniston's ex looks worlds away from his Memphis Belle days in latest outing

Jennifer Aniston's former boyfriend, Tate Donovan, looked worlds away from his days as a '90s heartthrob during an outing in Santa Monica. The 62-year-old sported white hair as he rode his bike alongside his pet dog, wearing a flannel shirt over a gray tee paired with gray sweatpants and black sandals.

The actor has appeared in several notable projects over the years, including Memphis Belle, Argo, The O.C., Hercules, Good Night, and Good Luck, and Friends. He joined the Friends cast for a five-episode arc in season four as Rachel Green's love interest, Joshua Burgin, amid his breakup with the show's star, Jennifer Aniston.

© London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Tate looked unrecognizable from his '90s heartthrob days

The pair dated for almost three years, and even lived together, before their split in 1998. Tate opened up about how painful it was to act opposite Jennifer on Friends just after they had parted ways.

"We were just breaking up and I, for some weird reason, thought that maybe working together would ease the breakup," he told The Independent. "Maybe we'd become friends quicker. I just wanted to go gently into the good night – we both did.

"It was very tough. Everyone was so supportive, but it was hard," he continued. "It's like going to class when you're in high school, and you've broken up with the girl who you sat next to and…it's tough."

Tate added that he grew close to Friends star Matthew Perry during his time on set and received support from him after the breakup.

© London Entertainment / SplashNews.com He took his dog out for a bike ride in Santa Monica

"He was the only one who called me when me and Jen broke up...It meant so much to me because I was really heartbroken, and you don't know how well you're doing, and you're just trying to survive at that point."

Tate dated another A-lister before his romance with Jennifer – Sandra Bullock. The former couple met on the set of Love Potion No. 9 in 1990 and were together until 1994.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Tate and Jennifer dated for almost three years in the '90s

"I adored Tate so much," Sandra told Vanity Fair a year later. "It's like they say, there's one person in your life, and Tate and I are closer than any two people I've ever experienced in my life."

"There's nobody that means more to me, and I know for a fact that I mean the most to him, in that certain way. I can't explain why things worked out the way they did. We both know why it happened," she concluded.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images He starred in season four of Friends opposite Jennifer

Sandra and Jennifer became close friends thanks to their shared connection with Tate, as they revealed to Interview in 2020. "We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say 'our' because you and I both partook of this one human being," Sandra joked. "Yes, we did. That's a beautiful way of saying it," Jennifer replied.

"[He] was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both," said Sandra. "He seems to have a type," the Friends actress added, as Sandra chimed in: "Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous."

© Getty Images The actor also dated Sandra Bullock in the '90s

"Lovers of architecture, lovers of interior design," Jennifer quipped. Tate found love again with writer Corinne Kingsbury and married her in 2005, yet they divorced in 2008.

He then met Corry Scheuerman in the same year, and they tied the knot in 2015. Tate has a son, Luc, who is currently in college.