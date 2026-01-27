'Grateful' Victoria Beckham breaks silence as family rallies around her in Paris

Victoria Beckham has described herself as "grateful" as she revealed the A-list attendees at her glamorous Paris party amid the continued feud with her son Brooklyn. The fashion designer celebrated with family and friends after being honoured by the French government on Monday.

In a post on Instagram, which gave her 33 million fans a peek into her glamorous soirée, the 51-year-old wrote: "I couldn't be more grateful. Merci xxx." In the accompanying carousel of images, she can be seen posing with her husband David, 50.

Their children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, also make an appearance in one group shot, along with Romeo and Cruz’s girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel. However, her post revealed the numerous famous faces also in attendance.

That included the Demi Moore, who posed with a small dog in her arm, the Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enniful, and the journalist Derek Blasberg. There was also her close friend Tana Ramsay present, who has likewise had her fair share of family drama in recent weeks, with the run-up to her daughter Holly’s wedding to Adam Peaty.

Victoria’s post has received more than 330,000 'likes', along with 3,000 comments. That included David, who wrote: "A special night celebrating you for what you have achieved so far, so much more to come @victoriabeckham so proud of you." Helena Christensen - who was also at the gathering - shared "congratulations and love to you", while Lily Collins added "how incredible".

On Monday, Victoria accepted the prestigious Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters. It is awarded by the French government to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the arts, literature or culture, and while the Spice Girl bases her design studio in London, she has shown her collections in Paris since 2022.

© Instagram / @davidbeckham The Beckham family - minus Brooklyn and Nicola - turned out to support the fashion designer

The event marked the Beckhams' first public outing as a family since Brooklyn published a series of allegations in a six-page Instagram Story - in which Victoria bore the brunt of the claims. Her children have rallied around her since the fallout, which none of them have directly addressed.

Romeo – who walked in the Willy Chavarria Menswear show in the city just days before – was among the first to pay tribute to his mum following the event. On his Instagram Story, he wrote: "Proud of you mum."

Meanwhile, Cruz also commended Victoria on her achievement by sharing his mum's Instagram post of a group photo. The musician added David Bowie's song 'Life On Mars?' - which is about a girl who wanted more out of life - as the soundtrack.