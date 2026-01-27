Harper Beckham's emotional 4-word tribute to her mother Victoria revealed amid family feud

Harper Beckham showed public support for her mother, Victoria Beckham, on Monday after the 51-year-old was awarded a prestigious honor during Paris Fashion Week.

The youngest of the Beckham clan took to Instagram to celebrate Victoria's achievement, which saw her become a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres).

The fashion designer wore a form-fitting black gown for the occasion, featuring long sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, and paired the dress with open-toed heels. Her daughter matched in a black slip dress with a black shawl thrown over her shoulders.

© GC Images Harper attended the special event with her family

Harper chimed in on Victoria's Instagram post documenting the special day, writing in the comment section: "My biggest role model x." Her mother went on to detail how meaningful the special day was in her caption. "I'm so honored to be named a Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture," she began.

"I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. So to be recognized here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege – one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication."

She continued: "My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honor. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David – my husband, and original investor. I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything xx."

© Samir Hussein/^WireImage The 14-year-old shared an emotional message to Victoria on social media

In attendance at the event were three of Victoria's four children: Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. Their appearance comes amid the ongoing feud between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who shared a scathing statement on January 19 in which he accused his parents of being "controlling".

Learn more about Harper and Victoria's close bond below...

WATCH: Harper Beckham teaches mom Victoria how to dance for TikTok

He also claimed that David and Victoria "consistently disrespected" his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, whom he married in a lavish ceremony in 2022. Brooklyn detailed several alleged incidents that occurred, which created tension between him and his parents, including a claim that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola.

Harper broke her silence days after Brooklyn's explosive statement with a show of support for her second brother, Romeo, who walked the Willy Chavarria show at Paris Fashion Week.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sup Brooklyn shared an explosive statement about the family feud in January

"Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria," the teen wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of his big moment. Harper was reportedly close to Brooklyn and Nicola before the family fallout, and she received a tribute from the pair on her 14th birthday in July.

© Instagram Brooklyn penned a tribute to his sister for her birthday

Brooklyn shared a photo of the trio at an event, with Harper in a pink silk gown while Nicola wore a white waistcoat top with black pants and a bow tie to complete the look. Her husband, who sported a tuxedo, captioned the snap: "Happy birthday Harper we love u [sic] x."

David was the first to break his silence after Brooklyn's statement, when he opened up about parenting during an appearance on Squawk Box a day later. "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids," he said. "You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."