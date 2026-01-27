Cruz Beckham's girlfriend makes thinly veiled dig at Nicola Peltz after attending Victoria’s Paris ceremony

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel has spoken out after Brooklyn's explosive statement in an apparent aim at Nicola Peltz. The couple attended a special ceremony held to honour his mum Victoria in Paris on Monday, just a week after the Beckham family feud erupted.

The fashion designer, 51, headed to the Ministry of Culture in the French capital along with her husband David, 50, and three of their children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and 14-year-old daughter Harper. As well as Cruz's partner Jackie, 30, his brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24, was also in attendance.

They were assembled to see Victoria accept the prestigious Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters. It is awarded by the French government to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the arts, literature or culture, and while the Spice Girl bases her design studio in London, she has shown her collections in Paris since 2022.

Following the ceremony - which wasn't attended by Brooklyn or Nicola - the star posed with David and their children in attendance, along with Kim and Jackie. The group image was later shared by the latter to her Instagram Story, in which she praised her boyfriend's mum.

© GC Images Jackie accompanied boyfriend Cruz to the event in Paris on Monday

Jackie, a German-Brazilian songwriter, wrote: "Congratulations Victoria Beckham... your drive, creativity, resilience, but most importantly kindness and respect towards anyone around you are some of the many reasons why you deserve this and more. You lift us all up constantly, and it's so beautiful to witness your hard work be recognised. We love you!"

Her comments about Victoria's "kindness" and "respect" seem to be in direct response to allegations by Brooklyn, who said in a statement that said his parents had "controlled" him and "disrespected" his wife. Romeo's other half Kim also shared her own post, writing: "A true inspiration, role model and example to us all. We love you."

© Instagram / @davidbeckham Victoria's family - apart from Brooklyn and Nicola - assembled to support her as she was honoured by the French government

Jackie has been dating Cruz since 2024, while Kim - a model and DJ - was first linked to Romeo later that year. The pair frequently make appearances at Beckham family events, including during the most recent festive season.

The event marked the Beckhams' first public outing as a family since Brooklyn published his allegations in a six-page Instagram Story - in which Victoria bore the brunt of the claims. Her children have rallied around her since the fallout, which none of them have directly addressed.

© Getty The fashion designer bore the brunt of her eldest child's explosive statement

Romeo – who walked in the Willy Chavarria Menswear show in the city just days before – was among the first to pay tribute to his mum following the event. On his Instagram, he wrote: "No one deserves this more than you xx love you mum @victoriabeckham."

Meanwhile, Cruz also commended Victoria on her achievement by sharing his mum's Instagram post of a group photo. The musician added David Bowie's song 'Life On Mars?' - which is about a girl who wanted more out of life - as the soundtrack.

Their father David was equally delighted. "We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham," he wrote on Instagram. "Being named a Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture…nobody deserves it more than you x We love you."