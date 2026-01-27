Brooklyn Beckham doubles down on family feud amid Victoria's special day

Brooklyn Beckham looked so loved-up with his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a romantic social media video shared on Monday amid the feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The actress shared the clip across social media platforms, including Instagram, on the same day that her mother-in-law received the prestigious honor of becoming a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) in France.

Nicola's video was a compilation of sweet couple moments between her and Brooklyn, whom she married in 2022. The clip was set to the tune of Coldplay's Yellow, and shared insight into their life together. In one clip, Brooklyn and Nicola shared a kiss in their bathroom as the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz held one of their rescue dogs in her arms.

© Getty Images for Vogue Brooklyn supported Nicola in a social media post

In another video, the two shared an intimate dinner together by the fire, and a third shot saw them walking their dog near their home in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn was then videoed playing with their dog outside at night, followed by a clip of the lovebirds sharing a glass of champagne. He reposted the video on Instagram in a clear show of support for his wife.

Nicola's video marks the first time she has broken her silence on the family feud since Brooklyn shared a statement about his estrangement from David and Victoria on January 19.

The 26-year-old posted several Instagram stories sharing insight into their tense relationship, and alleged that the British stars had been "controlling" since he was a child.

© Instagram The couple have been married since 2022

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote, adding that Nicola "has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one."

Brooklyn detailed several alleged incidents that led up to their estrangement, including a claim that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola at their wedding, and canceled making Nicola's wedding dress "in the eleventh hour".

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The 26-year-old shared a statement on the feud in January

Nicola posted the romantic video on the same day that Victoria was honored for her contribution to the world of fashion. The mother of four was joined by her husband, David, and her kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper at the event, as well as Romeo and Cruz's respective girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.

© Instagram Victoria received the prestigious honor on Monday

During her acceptance speech, Victoria thanked her children for "always believing in my vision", and paid tribute to David for his steadfast support.

© Instagram Victoria thanked her family for their support on the special day

"This is not the achievement of just one person," she said, as she thanked the former athlete for "seeing my passion for this business and my determination to build something that we could both be really proud of".

She then took to Instagram to commemorate the special day, and shared several snaps from the ceremony alongside a caption that read: "I'm so honored to be named a Chevalière de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture...Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David – my husband, and original investor. I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything xx'."