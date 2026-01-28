Reba McEntire marks major relationship milestone with Rex Linn in unexpected tribute

Country music legend Reba McEntire took to Instagram to celebrate her six-year anniversary with her partner, Rex Linn, whom she met back in 1991 and reconnected with in 2020.

The 70-year-old shared a clip of the pair taken during a photoshoot, which saw Rex sneak out behind a wall and make a loud noise to scare Reba. The singer yelped and waved her hands until she saw the culprit, after which she laughed and jokingly scolded him.

"Six years together and he's still scaring me every chance he gets! You know what they say about payback…" she wrote in the caption. Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious interaction, with one writing: "Careful Rex – she can take it…and dish it out," while another added: "Love you two together."

© Instagram Rex pranked Reba during a photoshoot

The couple has a long history of pranking each other, with Reba telling Country Now in 2021 about a particularly elaborate joke that Rex played on her.

"Last year, he ordered from Costco a seven-foot werewolf with a motion sensor in it, and he put it in my bathroom," she recalled. "And when I walked in there, it moved and growled at me…I said, 'Everybody who had anything to do with it, you're all fired.'"

Thankfully, she quickly saw the humor in the situation. "I started giggling," she said. "And then I was pretty flattered that he went to all that trouble to scare me. And then we took it to every place we could to scare everybody else. We had a blast with it."

© Penske Media via Getty Images The couple love to prank each other

Rex shared further insight into their prank war during a joint appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I just love to scare people to see how they react," he said. "But this woman right here, there's something wrong with her because there have been times where I have lain in wait for her."

"I was on the ground in the dark waiting," he continued, recalling a particular incident. "Then she turns out the lights and walks by me, and I grabbed her ankle and screamed as loud as I could, and she just looked down and goes, 'What are you doing down there?' After 30 minutes! And I was very angry."

Reba enjoys pranking Rex the same way, as she told Today in 2023. "[I'll] sit there for 10 minutes and wait for him to come out of the bathroom for a prank," she explained. "Be down a dark hall and just be silhouetted…scares him to death. I think that's the funniest thing in the world."

© Getty Images for Gateway Celebri They reconnected in 2020 after meeting on a film set in 1991

Reba and Rex first met in 1991 on the set of Kenny Rogers' film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, yet remained friends as she was married to Narvel Blackstock at the time.

© Getty Images They co-star on NBC's Happy's Place together

Reba and Narvel split in 2015 after 26 years together, and she reconnected with Rex on the set of Young Sheldon in 2020. They publicly revealed they were dating in October that year and got engaged in December 2024.

The lovebirds kept the happy news under wraps until they confirmed their engagement at the Emmy Awards in 2025. They have co-starred on the NBC sitcom Happy's Place since 2024.