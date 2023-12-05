Reba McEntire reveals real reason behind diamond ring as she teases marriage to Rex Linn: 'Let everybody talk'

Reba McEntire may not be walking down the aisle and tying the knot for a third time anytime soon… or is she?

The country icon and current The Voice coach, 68, has been happily dating CSI: Miami star Rex Linn since 2020, and fans have long wondered whether third time's the charm for the "Does He Love You" singer.

But while just this week she got a glimpse of what wearing a diamond ring on that finger again might look like, the Big Sky actress maintains there aren't wedding bells ringing for her at the moment, or at least not yet.

On Monday, ahead of the newest episode of The Voice on NBC, Reba took a moment before joining fellow coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on the stage to talk to Entertainment Tonight, and posed for photos wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

When asked about her seemingly new bling, Reba maintained: "I just found it," and even joked she did so to get a rise out of her colleagues and fans.

She explained she told her manager Leslie Matthews Duggar: "Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it."

© Getty Reba and Rex started dating in 2020, though they first met in 1991

Reba later pressed that she isn't in the process of planning a wedding, but that's not to say it might not happen in the future.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October, when host Andy Cohen had fans submit questions for guests, the very first inquired whether Reba would marry again.

© Getty The singer has been married twice, while her boyfriend has never married

"That would be up to him," she said at the time, adding: "I've been married twice, he's never been married, so if he wants to that's totally up to him."

Reba went on to admit that she did wonder when she first met Rex – or her "Sugar Tot," as she calls him – why he himself had never walked down the aisle, and while she said it was initially a "head-scratcher," she shared they had already talked it out.

© Getty The country star was previously married to Narvel Blackstock, formerly Kelly Clarkson's father-in-law

The Grammy winner was first married back in 1976 to Charlie Battles until 1987, and later married producer Narvel Blackstock in 1989, with whom she shares son Shelby Blackstock.

© Getty Her only son, Shelby, is 33

Narvel – who is also a father to Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock – and Reba split in 2015.

Both Reba and her former daughter-in-law Kelly have been candid about their costly divorce settlements from the two Narvel men, with both reportedly having to pay close to half of their financial assets to their exes.

