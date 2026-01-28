HGTV star Leslie Davis addresses secret divorce as she shares family getaway with fiancé

HGTV star Leslie Davis shared insight into her California getaway with her new fiancé, Don Reidy, and her teenage sons, after confirming that she had been separated from her first husband since 2022.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share several snaps of her family trip to California, including a stopover at Universal Studios, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Santa Monica Pier.

© Instagram Sun and sand "Spent last weekend in the California sun, soaking up time with my boys and laughing our way through amusement parks," she wrote in the caption. "We checked off all the tourist boxes…[and] we fit a lot in just a few short days." In one photo, Leslie, two of her sons, and Don sat together on a log ride, while in another shot, she took a selfie with her partner, who popped the question in early January.

© Instagram Surprise engagement The 42-year-old announced the happy news of their engagement via Instagram on January 15, with a sweet photo of the pair in the snow with her new ring on full display. "Don and I couldn't be more excited to finally share our story with you and celebrate this big life moment," she wrote in her blog post a day later. The couple met on season five of Rock the Block, when Leslie was a competitor with her twin sister, Lyndsay, and Don worked as a speciality carpenter on set.

© Instagram Love story "Through the stressful days, endless hours, and lots of laughs in between, we became best friends and continued to stay in touch post-filming," she continued. "With hundreds of FaceTime calls that turned into dates and quick weekend trips to see each other, it was clear we were more than friends." She added that her sons, Kyler, Cash and Cole, clicked with Don after he moved in with the family in Washington.

© Instagram Leslie's divorce Leslie then addressed the confusion surrounding her marital status, as fans believed her to still be with her high school sweetheart, Jacob Davis. Throughout their marriage, Leslie remained private about their relationship, as Jacob preferred to stay out of the public eye. "Okay…Okay… I know what you are all saying…'I didn't even know you were divorced?'" she wrote in the blog post. "I have chosen to keep this part of my personal life private, a hard thing to do as someone with a show on HGTV…Jacob and I made the very tough but right decision for our family to part ways in 2022, allowing us to create a happy, loving, and stable home to raise our three boys."