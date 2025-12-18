Jewel's full dating history: from early Hollywood romances, to her marriage, divorce and recent relationship rumors

While singer and songwriter Jewel has largely kept her relationships private out of the public eye, she has been connected to some notable figures in the music, film and sport industry.

See a full timeline of the "Who Will Save Your Soul" singer's dating history below.

© Getty Images Jewel performs in concert at the Moody Amphitheater in 2024.

Sean Penn: approx. 1995

One of Jewel's earliest known relationships took place in the mid 1990s with actor Sean Penn, 65. The couple met when Jewel was establishing herself as an up-and-coming singer songwriter, when Sean, an already established film star, supposedly pursued her.

© Getty Images Jewel and Sean Penn on November 9, 1995.

In her memoir Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story, released in 2015, Jewel recounted how the connection began after Sean saw her perform and even asked her to work on a song for his film project, leading to a brief romantic involvement. Though short-lived, this relationship remains one of the most talked-about chapters from Jewel's early career.

Chris Douglas: late 90s

In the late 1990s, Jewel was briefly linked to actor and model Chris Douglas, 56, known for his roles in Assault on Devil's Island (1997) and Cyber Bandits (1995). Their relationship was short and occurred shortly before Jewel connected with her future husband, Ty Murray.

© Getty Images Jewel and Chris Douglas, late 90s.

Ty Murray: 1999 - 2014

The longest and most significant romantic relationship of Jewel's began in 1999 with professional rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, 56, who she met at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. After years together, they married in 2008 in the Bahamas and welcomed their son, Kase Townes Murray in 2011, now 14 years old.

© Getty Images Ty Murray and Jewel on February 8, 2010.

Though the couple ultimately divorced in 2014 after 15 years together, they maintain an amicable coparenting relationship. Jewel told People that her son has a "beautiful voice," adding: "He sure has a natural gift [for music]," although she made it clear he probably isn't going to go into the music industry and follow in her footsteps.

© Getty Images Jewel and her son Kase Townes Murray, on November 02, 2019.

Charlie Whitehurst: 2015 - 2017

After her divorce, Jewel entered a low-key relationship with former NFL quarterback Charlie Whitehurst beginning around 2015. While they kept much of their time together out of the spotlight, she commented at the time that she "was very slow about going public." Their relationship lasted for a couple of years before ending in 2017.

© Getty Images Charlie Whitehurst and Jewel on June 6, 2016.

Kevin Costner: 2023?

In late 2023, Jewel found herself at the center of romance rumors with actor Kevin Costner, after they were photographed together at a charity event, and the images sparked speculation about a romantic relationship. At the time, Kevin was newly single after his separation and eventual divorce from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, who filed in May 2023 and finalized their divorce later that year.

© Getty Images Ex-wife Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner on March 27, 2022.

However, in June 2024 during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kevin addressed the rumors, saying he and Jewel are just friends and that they had "never gone out, ever." He emphasized "She's special, I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have."