Meet Jack White's kids with his second wife

Jack White might be famous for his music, especially as the frontman of The White Stripes, but he's also a devoted father.

Jack has spoken many times over the years about how fatherhood has changed his life, most recently speaking to Esquire: "I changed my method of touring once my kids were born" … "which was to try make everything two weeks on, two weeks off."

He and his second wife, model and singer Karen Elson, 46, were married in 2005 and had two children together, Scarlett Teresa White, born in 2006, and son Henry Lee White, born in 2007. During their marriage, they were known for keeping their children and family life private, choosing to raise Scarlett and Henry mostly in Nashville and out of the public eye.

Even though they divorced in 2013, Jack and Karen have kept things respectful, always prioritizing their children. Over the years, Jack has shared glimpses of his life as a dad, balancing his rockstar persona and family life. Learn all about them below.

© Getty Images Jack White performs during half time of the NFL 2025 game

Scarlett Teresa White

Scarlett is Jack's oldest child, and now 19 (born May 2006). She's been largely out of the public eye throughout her childhood, although occasionally she makes small appearances with her mom or dad. Jack has doted on Scarlett in interviews and made it clear that they are also music lovers, telling Esquire: "They've been exposed to so much music around them."

© Getty Images Scarlett White and Jack White, February 14, 2025

Henry Lee White

Henry, Jack's son, turned 18 in August this year, and Jack shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the milestone posting photos from shortly after Henry's birth alongside a touching message about his love for his son. While Henry keeps a low profile, it is evident that Jack is extremely proud of him and maintains a close relationship.

Co-parenting after divorce

Even after splitting from Karen, Jack has remained a devoted dad. It's evident that he and Karen have worked together to raise Scarlett and Henry in a stable and healthy environment. In an interview with Maisonette, Karen stated: "I feel really lucky that he is their dad because he is a great father. He has a lot of integrity. He walks the walk, and that makes all of this a lot easier."

© Getty Images Karen Elson, Scarlett Teresa White and Jack White, October 3, 2025 in Paris, France.

Scarlett joins Jack on stage

Jack occasionally brings his family into his music world and in February 2025, Scarlett joined him onstage during his No Name Tour, making for a sweet moment for both of them that gave fans a glimpse of their close bond.

Jack's life today

Today, Jack lives in Nashville with his third wife, musician Olivia Jean, whom he proposed to on stage at Detroit's Masonic Temple (the venue where she first saw The White Stripes for the first time 19 years before) and married in 2022 also on stage.