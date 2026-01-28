Celebrity couples who sleep in separate bedrooms

Many Hollywood pairings practice “sleep divorcing” – see the reasons behind these A-listers’ decisions to sleep apart from their partners


Romy Journee
Romy Journee
2 minutes ago
From snoring to conflicting work schedules, there are plenty of reasons even the most devoted couples opt for separate bedrooms. The practice – sometimes called “sleep divorcing” – can actually strengthen relationships, and many celebrity pairings have embraced it for a variety of reasons.

From the Beckhams’ separate living quarters in their Cotswolds country home to the Hollywood star advocating for separate bedrooms to be  “normalised”, we’re taking a look at some of the famous faces who reportedly sleep apart – and why they choose to hit the hay away from their partner.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump look on during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Trumps allegedly have separate suites in the White House

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

With 16 bedrooms in the White House, the Trumps aren’t exactly lacking in space, though it’s alleged the President and First Lady simply prefer their separate quarters. Michael Wolff, author of the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (2018), wrote that the President “retreated to his own bedroom” during his first Presidential term, marking the first time since the Kennedys that a presidential couple had held separate rooms.

According to Kate Bennett’s 2019 biography Free, Melania (2019), the reporter wrote that the President slept in the master suite, while Melania had her own two-room suite on the third floor, which once housed Michelle Obama’s mother.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Renovation plans reportedly revealed the Beckhams' unique sleeping situation

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Though they’ve never spoken out about their sleeping arrangements, it’s believed the Beckhams maintain separate bedrooms at their lavish barn conversion in the Cotswolds. The MailOnline previously reported that the couple, who renovated the property extensively, have a 'his and hers wing' and submitted planning permission requesting “two distinct living quarters” with individual bedrooms and kitchens.

With busy schedules and jet-setting commitments, separate bedrooms may simply be a way for Posh and Becks to recharge before tackling their next glamorous outing.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow (R) and producer Brad Falchuk (L) attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony for producer/director Ryan Murphy, December 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

Gwyneth and Brad didn't live together during the first year of their marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is always at the forefront of a relationship trend – see “conscious uncoupling” – so it’s no surprise the Sliding Doors star and her husband Brad Falchuk were previously advocates for sleeping apart. The pair initially didn’t live together full-time during the first year of their marriage, an arrangement Gwyneth told The Sunday Times was backed by her intimacy coach to keep their relationship “fresh”.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she told the publication. Though the pair have since moved in together, it’s not known if the Goop founder has given up on these sleeping arrangements. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)© Donato Sardella,Getty Images for REVOLVE

Cameron has called for separate bedrooms to be "normalised"

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

While she’s since begun sharing a room with her husband, Cameron Diaz is a huge advocate for separate bedrooms in the early stages of a relationship, something she said should be “normalised” on the Lipstick On The Rim podcast in 2023.

"I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine,” the actress said, adding that she “doesn’t feel that way now” after marriage. Cameron married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015, and the pair share two children.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Will and Jada are allegedly "not a couple" anymore

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Though they’re reportedly still a close-knit pair and devoted parents to Willow and Jaden, it’s rumoured that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are no longer together in the traditional sense, with Parade reporting that the pair “don’t sleep in the same room and are not a couple”.

Jada previously made headlines in 2023 with her explosive memoir Worthy, where she revealed Will had grown frustrated sharing their marital bed with their young children. The Red Table Talk host also shared that she “built a separate, beautiful love nest” for her and Will; though the couple have seemingly grown apart, Jada also remarked in her NBC News special the same year that “there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce”.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Amber Laign and wife Robin Roberts pose at the opening night of the new play "Left on Tenth" on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theater on October 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Robin called separate apartments the "true secret" to her lasting relationship

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts has spoken openly about how maintaining separate living spaces has strengthened her 20-year relationship with wife Amber Laign. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, maintain separate apartments – a setup Robin told E! News is the “true secret” to their lasting bond.

“I mean, 20 years. Something's got to be working,” she told the publication, adding that “communication, keeping it fresh, and trust” are all key aspects too. The couple have reportedly never lived together, but own apartments in New York City a short ten minutes from one another.

