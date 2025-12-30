Brooklyn Beckham makes priorities clear with wife Nicola: 'You're my sweetie pie'

Brooklyn Beckham continues to navigate an alleged feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and it seems he is making his priorities clear as he spent Christmas away from his family.

On 29 December, Brooklyn's wife of three years, American model and billionaire scion, Nicola Peltz Beckham, took to Instagram to share a photo from their quiet Twixmas period spent with her family in the US. "We didn't plan our outfits," Nicola penned, captioning a photo where she was seen snuggling up to her husband on the sofa, the pair donning grey sweatshirts and jogging bottoms.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola matched in grey jogger sets

"You're my sweetie pie x," Brooklyn commented, showing his public affection for his wife, whom he first met at Coachella music festival in 2017.

© Instagram The couple spent Christmas with Nicola's family in Palm Beach

Brooklyn's estrangement from the Beckham clan

The post came after Brooklyn failed to make an appearance at the Beckham family Christmas in the UK, which brought together his parents, as well as his three younger siblings, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, and Victoria's parents and sister.

© Instagram The Beckhams had a holiday in Miami, Florida for Victoria Beckham's 51st birthday - and Brooklyn did not attend

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the lives of the Beckham kids

Though the Beckhams are yet to address the reported rift themselves, Brooklyn has not been pictured with his family all year, missing David's 50th birthday and Victoria's 51st birthday in May and April, respectively.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse of her parents' festive fireplace

Earlier this month, the former model also unfollowed his parents and siblings on social media, and David and Victoria did the same in return. The move comes just weeks after there appeared to be tentative signs of reconciliation with Victoria sharing a message on her Instagram Stories revealing that her mother had put up a Christmas stocking for Brooklyn, a gesture presumed to be an olive branch by her fans.

However, the removal of his family on social media suggests the olive branch made no difference in healing the alleged feud. "It's just very sad and impossible to understand," a source close to the Beckhams exclusively told HELLO!.

Brooklyn misses an important day

Having failed to fly back to the UK for the Beckham family Christmas, Brooklyn also missed an important Twixmas event – close family friend Holly Ramsay's wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty on 27 December.

© Alamy Live News The Beckhams attended Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding

While Brooklyn and Nicola stayed firmly away, David and Victoria, as well as their three youngest children, were all in attendance at the ceremony at Bath Abbey before joining the rest of the wedding party at Kin House for the reception.