The most enduring A-list marriages: how the Beckhams and others survived the "rough times"

This golden couple first crossed paths on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981 when Tom was still married to his first wife, Samantha Lewes. They stayed good friends for years until reuniting on 1985's Volunteers following his divorce, and it was then that sparks truly flew.

"Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Tom told GQ. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied." They went public with their romance in 1986, married two years later and went on to welcome sons Chet and Truman.

The Castaway star puts their happy marriage down to a few key elements that aligned at just the right time. "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity and our willingness to have an intimate connection," he told Oprah.

"When I married Rita, I thought, 'This is going to require some change on my part.' I won't deny that providence was part of us finding each other, but our relationship isn't magic — the way it's shown in movies."

He added: "In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here. Not that marriage doesn't come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we'll be with each other — and we'll get through it."

For Rita, it's Tom's humour that has kept the romance alive for so long. "One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly," she shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that…I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."

Together, they’ve built both a personal and professional empire, producing films such as the My Big Fat Greek Wedding trilogy. Their love story is truly a blockbuster.