Robin Roberts comments on tough decision impacting life with wife Amber Laign: 'Not by choice'

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have perfected a growing trend among couples of leading perfectly healthy and romantic lives while living separately.

Robin, 64, and Amber, 50, have been together for nearly two decades, first getting set up on a blind date in the summer of 2005. They finally tied the knot in front of their loved ones in September 2023.

However, over the course of their romance, the couple haven't actually lived together. Robin maintains a home for herself in New York City, a $2.5 million penthouse in Manhattan.

The couple have a home in Farmington, Connecticut which Robin purchased for just $410,000 back in 1994. Amber has her own Upper West Side apartment 10 minutes away from Robin's, and the couple spend three nights apart each week. They also have a home in Key West, Florida, aka their "happy place."

On the latest iteration of Good Morning America, the show presented a special report on couples who've spoken about living apart, led on by Sheryl Lee Ralph's recent comments about being happy with her life given she and husband Vincent Hughes have their own homes.

After GMA3 anchor Eva Pilgrim shared her findings on the report, Robin pointed out that among the hosts, she and Amber were the only ones who were married and live separately, highlighting why it does work for them.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber live separately, despite being together for nearly 20 years

"It's not for everyone," she noted. "Amber and I [live separately], not by choice, but because of the work schedule. But there's a lot of trust there. And there's some people from my past I would not have done this with."

"But she's the one," she sweetly concluded, giving enough of a pause for the rest of her co-anchors to interject, and George Stephanopoulos jokingly thanked her for ending on a "positive note."

© Getty Images "Amber and I [live separately], not by choice, but because of the work schedule. But there's a lot of trust there."

Back in 2014, during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, Robin elucidated on that point further, although indicated that it was more of a decision of their choosing at the time due to Robin's early morning wake up calls.

"Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!" she told the host.

© Instagram/GMA The couple tied the knot in front of their friends and family in September 2023

Robin and Amber got married at their Connecticut home, joined by many of the former's co-workers at GMA and ABC News, including George, Michael Strahan, David Muir, Deborah Roberts and many more.

The pair retreat to their Farmington abode over the weekends after initially trying out living together during the early days of their relationship, which quickly fell apart because of the TV anchor's 3:45 AM alarms.

© Instagram The couple also have a home in Key West with their dog, Lil Man Lukas

They lived together in Connecticut during the first of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns in 2020, which Robin described as "awesome" in a conversation with the New York Times, while also hosting GMA from her basement. "When I had to go back in September and Amber stayed at home in Connecticut, it was hard." It was then they decided that it was time to walk down the aisle together.