Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' financial revelation about son despite $160 million fortune

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may share an impressive $160 million net worth, but that doesn't mean their children are exempt from paying them back when money is loaned. During a recent episode of LIVE, the couple revealed that their son, Michael, owed them money.

The conversation arose as Kelly recalled cleaning out their home's cabinets, drawers, and bookshelves, only to discover an envelope containing $200 in $20 bills from their 28-year-old son. "I guess he owed us money from something," said Kelly. "It did say '$200 of $300,' so he owes us $100," added Mark.

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome three kids – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

© Getty Images Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Live with Kelly and Mark star is currently worth an estimated $120 million, while her husband Mark is worth $40 million. This makes their household worth a staggering $160 million.

The couple have been open about their children’s finances, making it clear they have instilled financial independence despite their immense wealth. "I think my kids feel very fortunate in general," Kelly told Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, explaining that "they don't have student loans."

© Getty Images The couple have an impressive net worth

She continued: "There's a comfort in knowing my kids got to graduate knowing that they weren't having to climb out of a mountain of debt. They are so appreciative and so grateful." While Kelly has been in Hollywood for the entirety of her children's lives, she and Mark tried to keep their lives "really normal" as they grew up.

"I also think we kept their worlds really normal when they were young," Kelly said. "They always, from the earliest ages they could, had part time jobs, always. And, in their friend circle, they were the only ones to have jobs."

She added: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did [Mark]. We work and we expect our kids to as well."

© Instagram Mark with his two sons

When Michael was a student at New York University, Kelly told her Instagram followers that he lived in "his first non-parent subsidized apartment with roommates." The 28-year-old currently lives in Brooklyn while working on the production side for Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of New Jersey and has also worked as a production assistant on the sitcom The Goldbergs.

The couple previously revealed that they ended up spending a lot more money on their only daughter compared to her brothers. "I'm going to tell you something right now, and don't tell our sons. But if they had any idea - and they can never know - but if they had any idea how much more money we spent on Lola. The care and feeding of Lola compared to the boys," shared Kelly during an episode of LIVE.

"Joaquin, I was like 'Here, you can fit into your brother's outfit from eight years ago, roll up the bottoms you'll be fine.'" She continued: "But Lola, the only girl. If I didn't give it to her she went to you [Mark], if you didn't give it to her she would go to one of the grandparents. And they were like 'Of course!' She knows how to seal the deal. We used to be amazed at that skillset!"