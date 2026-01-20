Mark Consuelos' 3 word response to Kelly Ripa's surprising on-air confession

Mark Consuelos was shocked after his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa made a surprising confession. The 55-year-old morning show host revealed on the Tuesday, January 20th episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, which you can see above, that she's "never ordered anything from Amazon."

Mark was aghast, even though he lives with Kelly, at her lack of online shopping knowledge. He responded to her: "Are you sure?" The two playfully bickered about Kelly's revelation before welcoming their guests Chris Pratt and Jennette McCurdy.

The couple have enjoyed being empty nesters now that their three adult children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, no longer live in their $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin on vacation

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kelly opened up about the changes to their home life since they waved goodbye to their kids. In response to Jimmy asking how it's been since the siblings embarked on their new chapters, Kelly said: "It's amazing."

But, just because the kids are out of the house doesn't mean the excitement and chaos ended. Kelly and Mark adopted a Maltese Shih Tzu mix named Lena in 2020 after their beloved dog Chewie passed away.

"It's probably one of the toughest things that we have had to do as a married couple," Mark explained on the show after they put Chewie to sleep in February 2025.

© ABC Kelly with her late dog Chewie

But, it seems Lena has brought the empty nesters a lot of joy. The two joked on Tuesday's episode about how perfect of a travel dog Lena is. "Mark walks through the metal detector, and he walks through with the dog, every time, like this," Kelly said while mimicking Mark holding their dog.