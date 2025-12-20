Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal plans to relocate overseas: 'We will buy that'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may soon trade the Big Apple for a move overseas to the United Kingdom. During a recent episode of LIVE, the couple confessed that their daughter, Lola, has been putting pressure on them to buy a property in London – the city she relocated to in 2023.

"Lola is always trying to get us to move to London, as if we don't work in New York," said Kelly. "She'll leave us these subtle hints when she's home, when there is something on sale in London."

"What I love the way she thinks of us [as] Bezoses," added Kelly, referring to billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos. "She's like, 'This one?' And I'm like, 'Oh sure, yes, we will buy that castle in the Cotswolds.'"

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' New York City home with its Christmas tree, shared on Instagram by their daughter Lola Consuelos

The couple currently resides in a $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Kelly and Mark purchased the sprawling abode 12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamour inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.

Kelly has called her home her "favorite place on earth". "We’ve moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," she previously shared. "When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much." She continued: "I don’t want to sound morbid, but they’ll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

However, Lola now resides in London, a far journey away from her parents. While studying at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Lola spent time abroad in England and later made the permanent move from New York City to London. "She’s been living [there] for the past two years," Kelly shared on an episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. "I love London. … I encourage everyone to do at least, if you can, a year, maybe less, maybe eight months, I don’t know, living in London. I think it’s the best city. I love New York. New York’s always gonna be my home. But London just has a charm that… It just has such a charm. It’s so beautiful," admitted the budding musician."

© Getty Images for WarnerMedia Lola moved to London

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

The talk show hosts pulled off the "ultimate surprise" on December 12 when they flew to London, England, to watch their daughter, Lola, make her debut performance. HELLO! was in the audience, and saw the couple sneak into The Lower Third, a multi-space music and cocktail venue on Denmark Street in Soho, with both wearing newsboy caps.

Kelly spoke to us about the show and how proud she felt of her daughter. "We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," she shared.

© Getty Images The couple surprised their daughter at her gig

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous."

Lola also spoke to us about her surprise over her parents' attendance. "I cried because I didn't know they were coming!" added Lola. "You saw my reaction!"

"I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy," she continued. "I'm so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot."

Lola's music can be described as soulful, bluesy R&B with jazzy undertones due to her mature, husky vocals over smooth beats, with comparisons to artists like Amy Winehouse and SZA.