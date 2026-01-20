Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 gorgeous grown kids steal the show during dreamy oceanside vacation – see photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may now be empty nesters, but that hasn’t stopped them from bringing the family together for a tropical getaway to kick off the year. The couple's daughter, Lola, took to Instagram on January 19 to share a snapshot of the vacation.

The carousel featured a photo of Lola with her two brothers, Michael and Joaquin, at their villa overlooking the palm trees. In the picture, Lola is sat dressed in a pale pink top and white linen pants as her brother Joaquin, wearing a black vest and sunglasses, hugged her. Michael stood behind the pair in an orange tropical shirt, smiling at the camera.

In the caption, she penned: "Magical holiday."

© Instagram Michael, Lola, and Joaquin on vacation

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

The couple have enjoyed living alone since their kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, all respectively flew the nest for college. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kelly opened up about the changes to their home life since they waved goodbye to their children. In response to Jimmy asking how it's been since the siblings embarked on their new chapters, Kelly said: "It's amazing."

The couple previously gave Architectural Digest a peek inside their $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Kelly and Mark purchased the lavish abode 12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamor inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.

© Getty Images for Family Equality The couple share three kids

Kelly called her home her "favourite place on earth". "We’ve moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," she shared. "When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much." She continued: "I don’t want to sound morbid but they’ll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

As for their children, Lola is currently pursuing a career in music in London. The talk show hosts pulled off the "ultimate surprise" on December 12 when they flew to London, England, to watch their daughter, Lola, make her debut performance. HELLO! was in the audience, and saw the couple sneak into The Lower Third, a multi-space music and cocktail venue on Denmark Street in Soho, with both wearing newsboy caps.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The family of five

Kelly spoke to us about the show and how proud she felt of her daughter. "We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," she shared. "She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous."

Meanwhile, Joaquin, who is represented by CAA & Untitled, is set to portray the character Colby in Hulu’s upcoming pilot Foster Dade, adapted from Nash Jenkins’ novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos.

As for the couple's eldest child, Michael currently lives in Brooklyn while working on the production side for Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of New Jersey and has also worked as a production assistant on the sitcom The Goldbergs.