Meet the adorable children of Hallmark's biggest stars

While Hallmark's biggest stars are undoubtedly kept busy spreading holiday cheer and heartwarming stories year-round, they’re also some of Hollywood’s most devoted parents. From sons who’ve stepped in front of the camera alongside their famous fathers, to the daughter of the “Queen of Hallmark,” who can’t get enough of her mother’s Christmas classics, these children are often their parents’ biggest fans.

Today, we’re taking a peek behind the scenes to see what the kids of our favourite Hallmark stars are up to – and how they’re carrying a little Hallmark magic into their own lives…

© Getty Images for Feld Entertainment Lacey and her daughter in 2017 Lacey Chabert “Queen of Hallmark” Lacey Chabert tied the knot with businessman David Nehdar in 2013, and the couple later welcomed her daughter, Julia Mimi Bella, in 2016. Speaking about her daughter in 2018, when Julia was just two, Lacey told Access Hollywood that Julia was “as sassy as can be”, adding, “she's also mama's girl…we're attached at the hips.” Now nine, Julia has developed quite the taste for her mother’s Hallmark films. Speaking to People in December, the Haul Out the Holly star shared, “It makes me happy to work on things my daughter can enjoy”, noting that Julia especially adores the “beautiful dresses” she wears. “She says in real life I only wear black leggings…she’s not totally wrong!”

© Getty Images for Hallmark Media From L-R: Caleb, Kristoffer, Julianne, Micah, and Jude in 2024 Kristoffer Polaha Since marrying actress Julianne Morris in 2003, Mystery 101 star Kristoffer Polaha has welcomed three sons: Caleb (2004), Micah (2006), and Jude (2011). “I’ve been called a lot of things in my lifetime, but “father, daddy, papa, and dad” have been some of my favourites,” Kristoffer wrote in a tender tribute to his three boys. The actor’s eldest son Caleb, now 21, is a singer-songwriter, whose songs have been featured in Prime’s series The Bondsman, while Micah is studying at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, having played a younger version of his father’s character in Harlan Coben’s Shelter in 2023. Jude seems to be a budding football star, with Kristoffer posting a sweet video of his youngest son during a game.

© Getty Images From L-R: Dash, Autumn, and Finn posing together in 2017 Autumn Reeser Autumn Reeser is the proud mother of two sons – Finneus “Finn” (2011) and Dashiell “Dash’ (2013) – that she co-parents with her ex-husband, writer/director Jesse Warren. “I think our children are our greatest teachers,” she told the Good Journeys podcast in 2024, adding that “the better you can see yourself, the better you can see your kids”. The Hallmark favourite also spoke about the challenges of co-parenting on the Broad Ideas podcast, sharing that she and her ex-husband “try to limit the amount of communication”. Between filming, the family of three makes time for plenty of adventures, with Autumn sharing this sweet snap of her “little wolf pack” hiking on Santa Catalina Island.

© Getty Images for Great Wolf Lodge Entertainment Andrew and Cassandra are the proud parents of West (left) and Wolf Andrew Walker Three Wise Men and a Baby star Andrew Walker shares two sons with his wife Cassandra Troy: West Byron (2015) and Wolf Reinhard (2019). Andrew’s children have had a big influence on his work, and the Hallmark star and his wife even renamed their juice company Little West in 2018 after their eldest son. Andrew told Hearts of Stars that encouraging play and imagination is a priority in their household, sharing “that’s what we want to continue to try to cultivate in our kids for as long as we possibly can”. When he’s not filming, Andrew often shares pictures of his family holidays, including a Christmas spent in Hawaii.

© Getty Images Fans remarked that Merribeth, shown here in 2018, looks like Wes' mini-me Wes Brown Wes Brown is a devoted father to daughter Merribeth, born a year or two after his marriage to actress Amanda Moye in 2008. The actor reportedly even got the chance to star alongside his daughter in the flick Sweet Pecan Summer (2021), where she had a cameo as a softball player. “This was the first movie she got to be in with me,” the Hallmark star told Southern Living, per The List. “So that was a lot of fun”. The Christmas at Graceland star proudly displays “Girl Dad” in his Instagram bio, and often posts about his loving family. Fans loved this then-and-now post of Wes and Merribeth at Disney World in 2023, with one fan commenting, “She is your mini-me for sure!”

© Getty Images Alison's son (bottom right) interned on the set of one of her Hallmark movies Alison Sweeney Hannah Swensen actress Alison Sweeney has been married to police officer Dave Sanov for over 25 years, and the couple welcomed son Benjamin in 2005, followed by daughter Megan in 2009. Speaking to Closer Weekly, Alison shared that the most rewarding part of motherhood was “watching your kids flourish” – though she’s unsure if they’ll follow her into Hollywood, joking that they’re “not beating down my door for auditions!” Now 20, Ben is currently studying mechanical engineering at Baylor University, though shared with People that he had a “rotating internship” on the set of his mother’s film A Zest for Death (2023), helping out different departments. Megan turned 17 earlier this month, and recently explained the viral 2016 trend to Alison – resulting in this sweet throwback carousel on Instagram.