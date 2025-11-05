The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's 2 curly-haired children with wife Polly – rare photos

Antique furniture restorer Will Kirk, best known for appearing on BBC's hit series The Repair Shop, and his wife, Polly Snowdon, share two children together: an adorable daughter, born in July 2022, and one son born in October 2024. Will and Polly got married in 2021, having delayed their wedding by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic; they later relocated from their London home to the Surrey countryside for a quieter life.

Though he keeps his children's names and faces out of the spotlight, for the sake of his family's privacy, Will has occasionally opened up about his parenting journey with his adorable two children. Every now and then, he also shares photographs of them to his social media – scroll down to see the best pictures of his kids here…

1/ 8 © Instagram Will Kirk's baby's birth To announce his daughter's birth in July 2022, proud dad Will took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of his new baby's foot alongside a simple heart emoji.



2/ 8 © Instagram Will Kirk and his baby girl When she was just one month old, he shared a sweet photo of himself holding her with his Instagram followers. Alongside the picture, he penned: "Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make."



3/ 8 © Instagram In the same month, he posted this message to his fans on Instagram: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing, as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the cast of The Repair Shop

4/ 8 © Photo: Instagram After welcoming his daughter, Will exclusively told HELLO! in November 2022 that he had found life as a dad "absolutely amazing" so far, adding: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up." He later said: "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done, I think, having a child."



5/ 8 © Instagram Will Kirk out and about with his daughter When she was around six months old, Will shared this adorable photo of his daughter on his shoulders alongside the caption: "Time off work well spent." Her face is blurred out as he keeps his children's identities out of the spotlight for privacy purposes.



6/ 8 © Instagram Will Kirk's first holiday with his daughter In May 2023, Will and Polly took their first holiday with their little one, sharing a series of beautiful pictures from the trip on Instagram, including this adorable beach walk snap, with the caption: "Thank you Corfu for a wonderful 1st family holiday [sun emoji]."



7/ 8 © Instagram Will-coming his second child Announcing his baby joy on Instagram in October 2024, The Repair Shop star shared a photo of his newborn, writing: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy."

