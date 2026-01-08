Meet the real-life loves of Hallmark's leading men

It goes without saying that Hallmark’s leading men deliver a masterclass in fairytale romance, so it’s no surprise that many of these stars have lived their own real-life Hallmark stories – from holiday meet-cutes to on-set moments that developed into something more.

From the long-time couple who said “I love you” after just five days, to the actor who met his now-wife after leaving the network’s most popular TV hit, we’re taking a look at the real-life partners of some of Hallmark’s biggest leading men, and what they’re up to today.

© WireImage The pair said "I love you" after just five days Andrew Walker and Cassandra Troy Walker In a story fit for Hallmark itself, Andrew Walker and his wife Cassandra Troy grew up in neighbouring Canadian towns, but didn’t cross paths until 2004. Cassandra was working the front desk at a Montreal gym and the couple were so besotted that they both said “I love you” after just five days, Cassandra told the Creative Couples podcast in 2021. After moving to L.A. and eloping in 2012, the pair founded the popular juice company Little West the following year, and have since welcomed two sons: West (2015) and Wolf (2019). Cassandra shares snippets of family life on her Instagram, including a heartwarming Father’s Day post to Andrew with the caption, “Thank you for all you do, and for loving us the way you do. We’re the luckiest.”

© @ryanpaevey, Instagram Ryan and Kiley made their relationship public in December 2025 Ryan Paevey and Kiley Missere Although fans speculated that Christmas at the Plaza star Ryan Paevey might be dating someone new, it wasn’t until December 2025 that he debuted his relationship, posting a loved-up selfie for his girlfriend Kiley Missere’s birthday. Kiley is both an abstract painter and a yoga teacher, and her followers had noticed the sweet comments from Ryan on her posts prior to the pair going public. “Sooo our imaginary relationship is…over?” one user jokingly commented. While it’s early days for the new couple, Hallmark fans are thrilled to see Ryan sharing a glimpse of his real-life romance.

© WireImage Paul and Lorie celebrated their wedding twice Paul Campbell and Lorie Metz Campbell So nice they married twice…Paul Campbell first said “I do” to his wife, Lorie Metz Campbell, in 2009, followed by a bigger Palm Springs bash several years later. After struggling to start a family, the pair welcomed their son Kingston Thomas in 2016 via surrogate, a journey the pair have spoken openly about via The Sunny Day Foundation, a non-profit they established to help couples going through fertility problems. Outside of managing their foundation, Lorie shared on her Instagram that she’s also an Event Coordinator at VOKRA, a cat rescue charity in Vancouver, where she, Paul, and Kingston enjoy family life surrounded by furry friends.

© @daniellissing, Instagram Daniel said he wouldn't have met Nadia if it wasn't for him leaving When Calls The Heart Daniel Lissing and Nadia Lissing When Calls the Heart frontman Daniel Lissing traded Hope Valley for happily ever after when he met his now-wife Nadia during a trip to Iceland in 2018 – the same year he left the show. The couple tied the knot two years later, with Daniel telling Entertainment Tonight, “If I had stayed on the show, and been there during season six…then I wouldn't have met Nadia”. The jet-setting couple reside in L.A. but both enjoy travelling together, with Nadia documenting their glamorous trips abroad on her Instagram page. Daniel is also no stranger to sharing loving pictures of his wife, including a sweet series of snaps for Valentine’s Day with the caption “My forever Valentine”.