Hallmark stars then vs now – see their transformations

Before they were the faces of heartwarming romances and feel-good holiday classics, our favourite Hallmark stars were already making their mark in Hollywood. From landing breakout roles in hit TV shows to making feature film debuts as teens, it was clear early on that these stars had serious screen talent.
From Alison Sweeney’s 20-year role that launched her career to the actress who first proved her romance skills in a decade-defining 90s romcom, here’s a look at how our favourite Hallmark stars got their start – and what they’ve been up to since.
Lacey has appeared in over 40 Hallmark titles
Lacey Chabert
While many of us associate Lacey with her fetch role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls (2004), her breakout role was playing Claudia Salinger in the hit drama Party of Five (1994–2000) alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt. Her on-screen brother, Scott Wolf, even shared with the Today Show that the “prodigiously talented” 11-year-old Lacey “taught the rest of us how to act”.
Now the network’s resident “Queen of Christmas”, Lacey has starred in over 40 Hallmark titles since her debut in 2010, including hits like Haul Out the Holly (2022), and even lent her festive skills to Netflix with Hot Frosty (2024).
Autumn portrayed an iconic Brady Bunch character prior to Hallmark
Autumn Reeser
No stranger to iconic characters, Autumn took on the role of Marcia Brady in the TV film The Brady Bunch in the White House (2002), later winning over fans of The O.C. (2003–2007) and becoming pat of its key love story following Mischa Barton’s exit. She later made her Hallmark debut in Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012) – and the rest was history
Autumn celebrated her 20-film anniversary with the network back in 2024, writing on Instagram, “I’m grateful to have a home with the @hallmark company”. She most recently starred alongside Niall Matter in the Christmas flick We Met in December (2025).
Jonathan starred in his first Hallmark film with fellow Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan was well-versed in playing a heartthrob before his Hallmark days, having portrayed Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls (2004). After a recurring role in Veronica Mars (2004–2005), Jonathan’s first film with the network came in the form of Elevator Girl (2010) alongside fellow North Shore High alum Lacey Chabert.
With numerous works now under his belt – including Hallmark’s first-ever LGBTQ+ film The Holiday Sitter (2022) – Jonathan still found time to make his Broadway debut in Spamalot in 2024. He’s also hosted the network’s reality competition series Finding Mr. Christmas (2024–) for two seasons (and counting).
Rachael has also produced several Hallmark hits
Rachael Leigh Cook
She’s all that to the Hallmark channel, but Rachael Leigh Cook first stepped onto the scene as Laney Boggs in the beloved romcom She’s All That (1999), becoming an It-girl of the millennium. Rachael quickly proved herself as a Hallmark mainstay, having developed, starred in, and executive produced Frozen in Love (2018) just two years after her Hallmark debut.
A decade on, Rachael most recently starred in the network 2025’s Sisterhood Inc. – she also returned to her 90s roots in Netflix’s remake He’s All That (2021), portraying Addison Rae’s mother.
Nikki appeared on The All New Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears
Nikki DeLoach
Though TV fans likely remember Nikki’s turn as Lacey Hamilton in MTV’s Awkward (2011–2016), the actress made her screen debut as a Mouseketeer on The All New Mickey Mouse Club (1993–1995), joining the likes of Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling during the show’s sixth season. Her first Hallmark credit was Christmas Land (2015), shortly before her MTV hit wrapped.
With over 20 films to her name now, we most recently caught Nikki in A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (2025).”Everything that we do is for the fans,” she recently told Variety. "They are a complete reflection of what we are trying to put out into the world.”
Tyler (bottom right) was just 12 in his feature film debut
Tyler Hynes
Yes, that is a 12-year-old Tyler Hynes in his feature film debut as Demi Brooke in Little Men (1998)! After owning screens at such a young age, it comes as no surprise he made his Hallmark debut a little earlier than some, appearing in the network’s TV series Tales from the Neverending Story (2001–2002) as a teen.
Tyler is now best-known for his role in Hallmark’s popular The Groomsmen trilogy alongside Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt. He also joined several of his co-stars, including Autumn Reeser, to volunteer over the festive period at a Nashville food bank.
Erin is currently appearing in season 13 of When Calls the Heart
Erin Krakow
Hallmark’s longest-running series When Calls the Heart (2014–) was recently renewed for its 14th season, still fronted by its beloved leading lady Erin Krakow. After a recurring role in Army Wives (2010–2012), Erin began starring in the popular Western drama, and now also serves as executive producer.
Alongside her time in Hope Valley, Erin still finds the time to star in the network’s films, most recently playing Ella Neezer in Christmas Above the Clouds (2025), a Dickens parody, alongside Tyler Hynes.
From Days of Our Lives to Hannah Swensen, Alison has many long-running roles
Alison Sweeney
Alison joined the cast of the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives(1965–) as Sami Brady in 1993 at just 16 years old, playing the character for over 20 years. Prior to ending her eight-year stint as the host of The Biggest Loser in 2015, Alison made her Hallmark debut in Second Chances (2013).
Not a case goes unsolved on Hallmark Mystery thanks to Alison, who’s portrayed detective Hannah Swensen in 12 movies, most recently A Pie to Die For (2025). She also made a triumphant return to Days the same year, much to the delight of fans.