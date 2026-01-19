Hallmark stars then vs now – see their transformations

Before they were the faces of heartwarming romances and feel-good holiday classics, our favourite Hallmark stars were already making their mark in Hollywood. From landing breakout roles in hit TV shows to making feature film debuts as teens, it was clear early on that these stars had serious screen talent.

From Alison Sweeney’s 20-year role that launched her career to the actress who first proved her romance skills in a decade-defining 90s romcom, here’s a look at how our favourite Hallmark stars got their start – and what they’ve been up to since.

© Getty Images Lacey has appeared in over 40 Hallmark titles Lacey Chabert While many of us associate Lacey with her fetch role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls (2004), her breakout role was playing Claudia Salinger in the hit drama Party of Five (1994–2000) alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt. Her on-screen brother, Scott Wolf, even shared with the Today Show that the “prodigiously talented” 11-year-old Lacey “taught the rest of us how to act”. Now the network’s resident “Queen of Christmas”, Lacey has starred in over 40 Hallmark titles since her debut in 2010, including hits like Haul Out the Holly (2022), and even lent her festive skills to Netflix with Hot Frosty (2024).

© FilmMagic,Getty Images for Hallmark Media Autumn portrayed an iconic Brady Bunch character prior to Hallmark Autumn Reeser No stranger to iconic characters, Autumn took on the role of Marcia Brady in the TV film The Brady Bunch in the White House (2002), later winning over fans of The O.C. (2003–2007) and becoming pat of its key love story following Mischa Barton’s exit. She later made her Hallmark debut in Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012) – and the rest was history Autumn celebrated her 20-film anniversary with the network back in 2024, writing on Instagram, “I’m grateful to have a home with the @hallmark company”. She most recently starred alongside Niall Matter in the Christmas flick We Met in December (2025).

© WireImage,Variety via Getty Images Jonathan starred in his first Hallmark film with fellow Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert Jonathan Bennett Jonathan was well-versed in playing a heartthrob before his Hallmark days, having portrayed Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls (2004). After a recurring role in Veronica Mars (2004–2005), Jonathan’s first film with the network came in the form of Elevator Girl (2010) alongside fellow North Shore High alum Lacey Chabert. With numerous works now under his belt – including Hallmark’s first-ever LGBTQ+ film The Holiday Sitter (2022) – Jonathan still found time to make his Broadway debut in Spamalot in 2024. He’s also hosted the network’s reality competition series Finding Mr. Christmas (2024–) for two seasons (and counting).

© WireImage,Variety via Getty Images Rachael has also produced several Hallmark hits Rachael Leigh Cook She’s all that to the Hallmark channel, but Rachael Leigh Cook first stepped onto the scene as Laney Boggs in the beloved romcom She’s All That (1999), becoming an It-girl of the millennium. Rachael quickly proved herself as a Hallmark mainstay, having developed, starred in, and executive produced Frozen in Love (2018) just two years after her Hallmark debut. A decade on, Rachael most recently starred in the network 2025’s Sisterhood Inc. – she also returned to her 90s roots in Netflix’s remake He’s All That (2021), portraying Addison Rae’s mother.

© Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images,Getty Images for Hallmark Media Nikki appeared on The All New Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears Nikki DeLoach Though TV fans likely remember Nikki’s turn as Lacey Hamilton in MTV’s Awkward (2011–2016), the actress made her screen debut as a Mouseketeer on The All New Mickey Mouse Club (1993–1995), joining the likes of Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling during the show’s sixth season. Her first Hallmark credit was Christmas Land (2015), shortly before her MTV hit wrapped. With over 20 films to her name now, we most recently caught Nikki in A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (2025).”Everything that we do is for the fans,” she recently told Variety. "They are a complete reflection of what we are trying to put out into the world.”

© Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images,Getty Images for Hallmark Media Tyler (bottom right) was just 12 in his feature film debut Tyler Hynes Yes, that is a 12-year-old Tyler Hynes in his feature film debut as Demi Brooke in Little Men (1998)! After owning screens at such a young age, it comes as no surprise he made his Hallmark debut a little earlier than some, appearing in the network’s TV series Tales from the Neverending Story (2001–2002) as a teen. Tyler is now best-known for his role in Hallmark’s popular The Groomsmen trilogy alongside Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt. He also joined several of his co-stars, including Autumn Reeser, to volunteer over the festive period at a Nashville food bank.

© FilmMagic,Getty Images Erin is currently appearing in season 13 of When Calls the Heart Erin Krakow Hallmark’s longest-running series When Calls the Heart (2014–) was recently renewed for its 14th season, still fronted by its beloved leading lady Erin Krakow. After a recurring role in Army Wives (2010–2012), Erin began starring in the popular Western drama, and now also serves as executive producer. Alongside her time in Hope Valley, Erin still finds the time to star in the network’s films, most recently playing Ella Neezer in Christmas Above the Clouds (2025), a Dickens parody, alongside Tyler Hynes.