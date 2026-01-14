Meet the real-life husbands and boyfriends of Hallmark's leading women

Outside of ruling our screens and delivering endless festive cheer, Hallmark’s leading women are living their fairytale dreams off screen, too. The network’s biggest stars have had their fair share of Hallmark-worthy love stories – from recent romances to decades-long partnerships.

From the couple who met on set of When Calls the Heart to the cosy crime star whose husband actually works in law enforcement, we’re taking a look at the real-life loves of the network’s leading ladies, and what they’ve revealed about their happily ever afters.

© Getty Images for Hallmark Media Lacey's husband stays out of the public eye Lacey Chabert Outside of reigning as the “Queen of Hallmark”, Mean Girls alum Lacey Chabert is living her own real-life Hallmark story. The actress tied the knot with her husband, businessman David Nedhar, in 2013, and though the two have kept their relationship private, Lacey gushed about her wedding day to People, calling it “perfect chaos”. “We planned the entire thing in about six weeks…it was just nuts, but it was perfect at the same time” the Haul Out the Holly star shared. The pair welcomed their daughter, Julia Mimi Bella, in 2016, and David has been instrumental in helping Lacey behind the scenes. During an interview with Build Series, the star confessed “I have a very supportive husband…I’ve learned to ask for help”.

© @erinkrakow, Instagram The pair met on set of Hallmark's long-running TV show Erin Krakow As season 13 of When Calls the Heart kicks off, star Erin Krakow is adding “wife” to her packed resume. The leading lady tied the knot with fellow Hallmark star Ben Rosenbaum in 2025, who plays Mike Hickam in the popular series. The pair grew closer on set, with Erin confessing to People that there’s “something special about the show” and that “connections are bound to be made”. The Hallmark sweethearts confirmed their relationship in 2024, and announced their nuptials on Instagram in June 2025, sharing some snaps from their special day. The pair also revealed in November that they’re expecting their first child, with Erin captioning the heartwarming post, “So much to be grateful for!!!”

© Getty Images Autumn spoke candidly about her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Autumn Reeser Former The O.C. star Autumn Reeser has become one of the network’s most sought-after stars, but the leading lady has elected to keep her dating life under wraps. Autumn was previously married to writer/director Jesse Warren, who she shares two sons with; after tying the knot in 2009, the couple divorced in 2014. The star opened up about their co-parenting relationship on the Broad Ideas podcast, dubbing it “parallel parenting” and confessing that they “try to limit the amount of communication”. Though she’s busy with her film career, we’re hoping Autumn gets a Hallmark story of her own.

© WireImage The Hallmark Mystery star's husband actually works in law enforcement Alison Sweeney Former Days Of Our Lives star Alison Sweeney swapped Salem for swoon-worthy tales, and has since become a staple on Hallmark thanks to her Hannah Swensen mysteries. The actress is set to celebrate her 26th wedding anniversary this year with her husband, retired California Highway Patrol officer David Sanov, who she’s been friends with nearly all her life. “I totally had a crush on him when we were kids,” Alison told Access Hollywood, joking that her husband likes to tease her about the real-life inaccuracies of her cosy crime films. The pair share two children, son Benjamin (b. 2005) and daughter Megan (b. 2009), and Alison frequently shares adorable snaps of the close-knit family.