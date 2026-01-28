Alicia Silverstone uncovers a letter detailing 'movie people' wanting her to lose weight at age 15

Alicia Silverstone has shared a letter that she wrote as a teenager, revealing that "movie people" wanted her to lose another five to ten pounds of weight when she was 15 for a new role. The letter was sent in 1992 from Alicia to her childhood friend Sabrina, and amid the details of her summer, Alicia shared news of a possible new movie role that she was excited to get.

She wrote: "Yes I got a movie, but it’s only 95% sure (or something like that), They are in negotiations right now. They want me there on Monday… They (the movie people) want me to lose 5–10 lbs. OK laugh now! Isn't that such a joke I can't lose weight, that's like asking me to kill myself."

© Alicia Silverstone Letter from Alicia Silverstone to a friend in 1992

Alicia captioned the post: "My childhood friend just texted me this letter I wrote her when I was 15. Already negotiating with 'the movie people'... Fifteen-year-old me was funny. And trying to survive."

The film was The Crush, Alicia's big screen debut, in which she starred alongside Cary Elwes. The Princess Bride actor played Nick Eliot, a newcomer to New York who finds himself the object of affection for his landlord's teenage daughter, leading to an increasingly dangerous climax.

Alicia Silverstone in a still from The Crush

It was produced by Morgan Creek Productions, which was founded in 1987 by James G. Robinson and Joe Roth, and is now run by Brian Robinson and David C. Robinson.

Alicia, 49, broke out in the 1995 classic Clueless, and went on to become an author. She attended the 2026 Golden Globes and was one of the best-dressed of the night in a curve-hugging, strapless red gown that channelled full Jessica Rabbit energy.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Alicia circa 1993

The structured bodice and corseted detailing accentuated her silhouette, while soft ruching through the skirt and a subtle train added drama and movement. Alicia kept the styling elegant and unfussy, pairing the look with diamond jewellery, loose blonde waves swept over one shoulder, and natural, glowing makeup that let the dress do the talking.

Alicia – who stars in the Oscar-nominated film Bugonia – is mom to son Bear Blu, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, musician Christopher Jarecki.

© WireImage Alicia gave off Jessica Rabbit energy at the Globes

Bear was born on May 5, 2011, and while Alicia has largely kept him out of the public eye, she has spoken openly over the years about motherhood and her close relationship with her son. The teen made a brief appearance on screen alongside his mom, starring in the 2025 holiday film A Merry Little Ex-Mas, as an extra sledding in a scene with friends, but he often makes appearances on Alicia's public social media accounts.

"It keeps it less interesting for paparazzi to harass us," Alicia said of her reasoning. "When Bear was born... people were camped outside the house for days and days. Six weeks they camped outside our house... The moment I released an image they all went away."