Meet Alicia Silverstone's son Bear: the Clueless actress' comments on motherhood, health and not pushing him into acting

Fans were reminded of Alicia Silverstone's star power this week after the actress stepped out in a striking red dress at the Golden Globes, but attention has also turned to her personal life, particularly to her son, Bear.

While Alicia has been a familiar face on screen for decades, with her most notable role being Cher in Clueless, she has always tried to keep her personal life relatively private, especially when it comes to her son.

© WireImage Alicia Silverstone attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe 2026.

The Bugonia actress shares Bear Blu Jarecki with her ex-husband, musician Christopher Jarecki. Bear was born on May 5, 2011, and while Alicia has largely kept him out of the public eye, she has spoken openly over the years about motherhood and her close relationship with her son.

© Kevork Djansezian Alicia Silverstone and her son, Bear Blu, attend a basketball game November 17, 2023.

Alicia has previously spoken about raising Bear with a strong focus on health and wellbeing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that her son had rarely been sick growing up. "This is a kid who's been sick twice in his life. Twice," she said, adding that Bear had never taken antibiotics or needed "Medical Intervention." Alicia credited her plant-based lifestyle for helping keep her son healthy.

Alicia Silverstone and Bear Blu Jarecki

Alicia often shows her son off on social media. "One, because obviously I'm a very proud mother. My friends put their kids on their social media because they are proud mothers too," she previously said about her reasoning behind it. "But also because it keeps it less interesting for paparazzi to harass us... When Bear was born... people were camped outside the house for days and days. Six weeks they camped outside our house... The moment I released an image they all went away."

© Kevork Djansezian Alicia Silverstone's son, Bear Blu 2023.

Bear has also made a brief appearance on screen alongside his mom. Alicia revealed to People that her son had a small cameo in her Netflix holiday film A Merry Little Ex-Mas, which came out in December 2025. "Bear and his friend are sledding in the background," she explained, adding that it was a fun experience for him although she doesn't plan to push things further with him in the entertainment industry.

© Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Oliver Hudson as Everett and Alicia Silverstone as Kate in A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

Alicia also revealed to the outlet that Bear watched her iconic movie Clueless when he was just five. "The only thing he took away was the kiss at the end. He started kissing me more. It was so sweet," she said adding: "And I think he liked it."

Alicia Silverstone with son Bear Blue

Despite these occasional public moments, Alicia has said she isn't pushing Bear toward acting and that he doesn't have any interest "so far." Alicia has made it clear that being Bear's mom is her priority, even as she continues to enjoy success in her career.