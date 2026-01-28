Michael Strahan surprises Jason and Travis Kelce with retirement update

Retirement is definitely on Michael Strahan's mind — but not to enact it anytime soon.

The Good Morning America anchor has had a storied career, including a whopping 15 seasons with the NFL, which culminated in a Super Bowl XLII victory with the New York Giants in his final year before retiring.

He is now an anchor for Good Morning America as well as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday, but he admits he'd be lying if it wasn't tempting to step away from broadcast eventually.

© Getty Images Michael with NFC 2026 champion Sam Darnold on January 25, 2026

Appearing on the latest episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, asked by the former "what's next" for him, he teased with a funny face: "Retirement," before exclamations of "There's no way," "I ain't not done," and "What are you talking about?" came from the three of them.

He then explained: "[At] some point, [but] you know what it is, I love FOX, I absolutely love that," however, he said: "I just want to — you work so much and then I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can't do a lot of things because I have these commitments and schedule stuff."

Still, he noted: "I think at some point I have to look at time lived and time left," adding: "You guys are young, you have more time ahead of y'all, I have more time left behind me than ahead of me. So I'm starting to look more in that vein of life."

© Getty Images He has been co-anchoring GMA for ten years

"And I'm not going to just completely disappear," he went on, before explaining how aside from his anchoring and analyst gigs, he'd also be happy putting in more time into his businesses, which include SMAC Entertainment, a multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding and production company, as well as a clothing line with JCPenney, and Daily Defense, his skincare line, among others.

"Another thing is I love business, and I got a lot of other businesses that I do, and those things interest me like football did because I had to learn them like I had to learn football," he said.

He further shared: "I love doing those things and I think I could get a lot of validation [from them] and not feeling completely retired and doing nothing [by doing them.]"

© Getty Images Michael is also an analyst for FOX

"That gives me enough, and on top of that, I'll do FOX until they throw me off of FOX. I don't want to be 80 years old on FOX, but you know, I'll stick around a little bit longer," Michael concluded.

© Instagram With his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella

Earlier in the episode, he gave supportive advice to both Jason and Travis on retiring from the NFL specifically — Travis himself said he is currently "juggling" whether he will — noting that he knew he was ready to go when he was, however had he not won a Super Bowl in his last season, he would have hesitated to retire.

After retiring from the NFL in 2012, Michael hosted LIVE with Kelly & Michael (now LIVE with Kelly & Mark) with Kelly Ripa from 2012 until his tense departure in 2016, and he has hosted Good Morning America alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos ever since.